Casper-Natrona County Health Department receives $1.9 million from federal coronavirus relief

Because the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is larger than most local health departments in Wyoming, the department received more assistance, Bloom explained. But the department also has a lot more work to do.

“To say that staff are wearing multiple hats is an understatement,” said Bloom, who herself is helping to contact trace COVID-19 patients in addition to her standard roles in the organization.

Bloom said the department is hopeful the federal money will pay to hire new staff, though how many and whether on a temporary or full-time basis is still unclear. She also said the money will pay for overtime for existing staffers whose salaries are largely funded by government grants with specific work requirements.

This means there are certain duties the grant money won’t pay for, which include much of the COVID-19 work the department is now doing. Bloom said the $1.9 million will cover those costs, especially because that amount can be used retroactively to pay for the department’s pandemic costs beginning in March. The money must be spent by the end of December.