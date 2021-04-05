Casper-Natrona County Health Department seeking volunteers for vaccination clinics

It’s been obvious from the start that the public wants to lend a hand, Anna Kinder, executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, explained to Casper Rotary Club members during a presentation Monday.

“Everyone keeps asking all along, ‘What can I do to help?’” she said.

But because of safety concerns and the general chaos that came with managing the county’s pandemic response, the department has not been able to accept help from the community.

Kinder’s 40-person team has been organizing every element of vaccinations, scheduling appointments, sharing information with the public and performing myriad other duties created during the pandemic.

“But now we need your help,” Kinder said.

The county will begin hosting mass vaccination clinics Wednesday at the former Macy’s location in the Eastridge Mall, now dubbed the Casper Vaccination Center or the CVC. And Kinder told Rotarians that health officials will rely on community assistance to get through everyone who wants a shot.