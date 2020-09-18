 Skip to main content
Casper-Natrona County Health Department struggles to hire nurses
COVID Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed in to a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. The cube can process 12 samples in an hour and the facility has seven machines total to help with the increase of testing, up from the three machines in March.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is in need of nurses but struggling to fill the positions.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the county, with more cases reported in the first two weeks of September than during the entire month of August.

The increase in cases, plus the school district’s return to in-person instruction, has left a larger workload for the health department’s already stretched staff.

Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom told the Star-Tribune it is hoping to hire between two and three nurses, but it's limited because the money to pay those employees will come from federal coronavirus relief dollars, which are required to be spent by Dec. 30.

Because the positions are only guaranteed through December, Bloom said they’ve been difficult to hire for. In the meantime, the department is hiring nurses to come in when they’re able — after shifts at their primary jobs and on the weekends.

“But we still ideally would like a couple people who can work full time,” she said.

The department has received $1.9 million in federal CARES Act money to pay for its virus response. That money has been spent on staff overtime, an upcoming educational campaign with AdBay and hiring additional contact tracers and nurses.

Anna Kinder, the department’s executive director, told the Natrona County Commissioners Tuesday her agency was working with Casper College’s nursing department to find qualified employees, but a burden remains.

A COVID-19 test can’t be administered by anyone. It has to performed by a nurse or a physician, Bloom said. So as testing needs increase in Natrona County, so too does the need for people to administer those tests.

The department is also launching surveillance testing efforts for a number of community institutions, including Casper College. That effort will require additional staff to perform tests, Kinder explained to the commissioners.

Filling the positions is increasingly important as flu-season approaches and the department is tasked with it’s typical winter duties. In October, the department is hosting 18 flu clinic events for both the public and private businesses. That is in addition to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Bloom said anyone interested in the positions can apply at the health department’s website, casperpublichealth.org.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

