Casper-Natrona County Health Department struggles to hire nurses

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is in need of nurses but struggling to fill the positions.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the county, with more cases reported in the first two weeks of September than during the entire month of August.

The increase in cases, plus the school district’s return to in-person instruction, has left a larger workload for the health department’s already stretched staff.

Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom told the Star-Tribune it is hoping to hire between two and three nurses, but it's limited because the money to pay those employees will come from federal coronavirus relief dollars, which are required to be spent by Dec. 30.

Because the positions are only guaranteed through December, Bloom said they’ve been difficult to hire for. In the meantime, the department is hiring nurses to come in when they’re able — after shifts at their primary jobs and on the weekends.

“But we still ideally would like a couple people who can work full time,” she said.