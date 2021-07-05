Casper/Natrona County International Airport's fortunes improving

Things are trending in the right direction for the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. As of Thursday, the number of daily flights is back to pre-pandemic levels, and every month has seen an increase in the number of passengers.

In January, the number of passengers was down 54.5% from 2019. But as the months have gone on, the statistics have started to improve. In June, the number of passengers was down only 23.7%. That was an improvement from May, when passengers were down by 28.4%, according to airport director Glenn Januska.

“I think we’ll be back to where we were at pre-COVID within the next couple of months, certainly by the end of the year,” Januska said.

Still, Januska acknowledges the airport isn’t out of the woods yet. Business travel is only at 20% of what it was pre-pandemic, and that’s where the airport’s bread and butter is.

“More than half of the people who fly out of our airport fly for business,” Januska said. “But we hear after Labor Day, it should be picking back up.”

Still, it’s hard to be definitive. There’s no history or reference point to indicate how the recovery will go. Januska and his team can only rely on the numbers.