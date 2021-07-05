Casper/Natrona County International Airport's fortunes improving

Things are trending in the right direction for the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. As of Thursday, the number of daily flights is back to pre-pandemic levels, and every month has seen an increase in the number of passengers.
In January, the number of passengers was down 54.5% from 2019. But as the months have gone on, the statistics have started to improve. In June, the number of passengers was down only 23.7%. That was an improvement from May, when passengers were down by 28.4%, according to airport director Glenn Januska.
“I think we’ll be back to where we were at pre-COVID within the next couple of months, certainly by the end of the year,” Januska said.
Still, Januska acknowledges the airport isn’t out of the woods yet. Business travel is only at 20% of what it was pre-pandemic, and that’s where the airport’s bread and butter is.
“More than half of the people who fly out of our airport fly for business,” Januska said. “But we hear after Labor Day, it should be picking back up.”
Still, it’s hard to be definitive. There’s no history or reference point to indicate how the recovery will go. Januska and his team can only rely on the numbers.
“What we’re supposed to expect, how quickly we’re expecting passenger numbers to come back and so forth, it’s been kind of anybody’s guess,” he said.
In April of last year, passengers using Casper/Natrona County International Airport plummeted 95%, and there was little Januska and staff could do.
The lowest point saw an average of just two flights a day, and in January, some passengers struggled to catch their connecting flights. Now, there are eight daily flights.
Even during the difficult times, the airport had to stay open, which meant plowing the runways, cutting the grass, cleaning the terminal building, filling the parking booth and having the fire department present, despite not knowing where or how the airport would be receiving revenue.
On top of that, revenue from parking and rental cars also went out the window.
But as more people start flying again, things are starting to return to normal.
While the airport doesn’t have a say in creating the flight schedule, the two flights to Salt Lake City and six to Denver have provided a sense of optimism moving forward, despite a bumpy start to the year.
“Never in my career have I budgeted for a loss of revenue or loss in any given year,” Januska said. “But we did that this year, with a net decrease or a loss.”
Still, it’s better than they anticipated after a difficult 2020.