Casper New Year's baby arrives early

BreAnna McFarland went into pre-term labor with her son the day she turned 21. She was life-flighted Dec. 10 from Wyoming Medical Center in Casper to Denver with her husband, Cody, by her side.
The couple spent her birthday there at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center. They spent Christmas at the Ronald McDonald House-Denver to remain near the hospital until she was 34 weeks along on Dec. 30, when she was able to travel back home to Casper.
“He could have made his appearance at any time,” McFarland said.
The pair never expected their son to become the local New Year’s baby at Wyoming Medical Center. They’d just hoped he’d wait long enough to be born without health complications. Paxton Shane McFarland waited until 1:45 p.m. Jan. 2.
He still arrived premature but healthy, to his parents’ relief.
“It was just when he came out, and he had the cry that he had,” McFarland said, “I knew everything was going to be OK, and that just made my heart happy.”
Paxton was one of the hospital’s first three babies of 2020, all born the same day. The family of the first opted out of the New Year's baby honor, so the title went to Paxton, Wyoming Medical Center spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said.
Even though he was born early at just over 34 weeks, Paxton weighed in at 5 pounds, 7 ounces with strong vital signs.
“The nurses were all amazed that he did so well,” Cody said.
The new parents are glad for support from their family and friends in Casper, who gathered at the hospital during the delivery and have been stopping by since to welcome the newborn.
Cody’s mother became a first-time grandmother with Paxton and can’t get enough pictures of him, McFarland said.
“We have all of our family here,” she said. “So it was easier to have him here than in Denver, because everyone was driving back and forth.”
McFarland explained to some friends Friday why news reporters were there to interview her and Cody.
“He’s the New Year’s baby,” she said. “I’m not famous, but my kid is.”
It’s been a tough few weeks for the couple. But that didn’t matter, because it was all for Paxton, McFarland said.
She'd spent only about four days at home between her emergency flight to Denver and giving birth to Paxton at Wyoming Medical Center. He’ll probably have to stay there at least a few more days, McFarland said.
“I can’t wait to finally be home just to have him with us,” McFarland continued. “It’s going to be exciting and overwhelming, that’s for sure.”
Cody nodded in agreement.
“Hospital couches ain’t too comfortable,” he said.
