Casper New Year's baby arrives early

BreAnna McFarland went into pre-term labor with her son the day she turned 21. She was life-flighted Dec. 10 from Wyoming Medical Center in Casper to Denver with her husband, Cody, by her side.

The couple spent her birthday there at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center. They spent Christmas at the Ronald McDonald House-Denver to remain near the hospital until she was 34 weeks along on Dec. 30, when she was able to travel back home to Casper.

“He could have made his appearance at any time,” McFarland said.

The pair never expected their son to become the local New Year’s baby at Wyoming Medical Center. They’d just hoped he’d wait long enough to be born without health complications. Paxton Shane McFarland waited until 1:45 p.m. Jan. 2.

He still arrived premature but healthy, to his parents’ relief.

“It was just when he came out, and he had the cry that he had,” McFarland said, “I knew everything was going to be OK, and that just made my heart happy.”

Paxton was one of the hospital’s first three babies of 2020, all born the same day. The family of the first opted out of the New Year's baby honor, so the title went to Paxton, Wyoming Medical Center spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said.