Casper nonprofit seeks city funds to help build community greenhouse and garden

A local nonprofit is building a community garden and greenhouse and is hoping for the city of Casper’s help.
Casper Community Greenhouse Project’s executive director LeeAnn Miller asked the City Council during Tuesday night’s work session to consider spending $36,000 to build the water infrastructure the garden would need.
The project is being built on almost 6 acres of land across from the Summit Medical Center. The lot is owned by the Wyoming Medical Center and the hospital is leasing the land to the nonprofit.
The organization’s mission is to educate people about their food — how to grow it, where it comes from — while improving access to fresh produce in Casper. The community garden and greenhouse will host hands-on learning opportunities and the food will go to hospitals, schools and local cafeterias, according to Casper Community Greenhouse Project’s website.
The group has experience with urban agriculture. In 2013, they helped build a greenhouse at Mills Elementary School. The next year, they built one at Evansville Elementary. They actively run greenhouses at both Evansville and Journey elementary schools.
The organization helped create a garden at Iris Clubhouse, a local working community for adults with mental illness, and at Mimi’s House, a local shelter for unaccompanied homeless teenagers.
Most of the council voiced support for the project, but several members worried about investing city funds into a property the nonprofit did not own. The nonprofit’s lease with Wyoming Medical Center is for five years.
While the nonprofit is able to move forward with some of its plans without City Council approval, and already has, the most vital thing it needs is water, the group’s leadership told the council Tuesday.
The City Council did not approve or disapprove the $36,000 request but rather gave the nonprofit a list of questions it would need answered before moving ahead with the project.
