Casper nonprofits look for donations, volunteers ahead of annual homeless count

This is the fourth year the housing authority is putting on the event. Burns said they typically see between 100-150 people come through to access their resources.

Anyone in need can participate, Burns said, not just people experiencing homelessness.

Burns said the housing authority can still use volunteers and donations, particularly clean socks and underwear, hats and gloves. She said those interested in volunteering can contact Serve Wyoming.

While the point-in-time count and Project Homeless Connect are technically two separate events, the collaboration between the two has the potential to really make a difference, said Greta Hinderliter, the Natrona County School District’s homeless student liaison and co-chair of the point-in-time count. Hinderliter said when the volunteers conducting the count encounter a homeless person, they can point them toward the housing authority’s event and possibly even find them housing that day.

As the school district’s homeless student liaison, Hinderliter said if they meet someone with a child not in school, they can get that student enrolled.

“We’ve really tried to make it a one-stop shop,” she said.