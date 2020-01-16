Casper nonprofits look for donations, volunteers ahead of annual homeless count

Beginning Jan. 23, volunteers will scout the city looking for people experiencing homelessness for the annual point-in-time homeless count.
The federal government mandates the annual count and uses the data to determine how much funding the city’s nonprofits can receive for homelessness initiatives. But area nonprofits say the event is also an opportunity to gauge what the community needs.
Alongside the street count, the Casper Housing Authority is sponsoring an event called Project Homeless Connect Natrona County from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 24. The event gathers a wide range of services into one location on the day of the street count for people to access them in a one-stop shop environment, explained Lori Burns, who oversees the Project Homeless Connect event. It will be held at King’s Corner, 112 N. Beech St.
The housing authority is prohibited from directly participating in the count because of fair housing laws, Burns continued, but by offering the Project Homeless Connect event, the agency is able to connect those experiencing homelessness with services that may improve their situation.
The services being offered on the day of the event range from haircuts to vaccinations to workforce and housing connections. Burns said these services are spread throughout the city so bringing them into one location for a day ensures those needing the services can access them all in one fell swoop.
This is the fourth year the housing authority is putting on the event. Burns said they typically see between 100-150 people come through to access their resources.
Anyone in need can participate, Burns said, not just people experiencing homelessness.
Burns said the housing authority can still use volunteers and donations, particularly clean socks and underwear, hats and gloves. She said those interested in volunteering can contact Serve Wyoming.
While the point-in-time count and Project Homeless Connect are technically two separate events, the collaboration between the two has the potential to really make a difference, said Greta Hinderliter, the Natrona County School District’s homeless student liaison and co-chair of the point-in-time count. Hinderliter said when the volunteers conducting the count encounter a homeless person, they can point them toward the housing authority’s event and possibly even find them housing that day.
As the school district’s homeless student liaison, Hinderliter said if they meet someone with a child not in school, they can get that student enrolled.
“We’ve really tried to make it a one-stop shop,” she said.
As for the actual count, volunteers will go out in groups of three beginning the evening of Jan. 23 looking under bridges, in public parks and other places homeless people often stay.
Micki Jaramillo, who works for the Self Help Center and is also overseeing the point-in-time count, said volunteers will also be stationed at various nonprofits around the city, like the Wyoming Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army, so people who frequent those agencies can be counted where they’re comfortable.
The count will last until the evening of Jan. 24, and whatever information volunteers are able to collect from the 24-hour event will get sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine future funding.
That funding is vital for the services these different agencies provide, Jaramillo said.
“Wyoming is leaving thousands and thousands of dollars on the table,” she said. “We do this to try and improve our community and bring funds into Wyoming.”
Volunteers are still needed to conduct the physical count, Jaramillo said, but in order to conduct the count volunteers will need to participate in a short training. The final training is Jan. 22, so volunteers interested in participating in the actual counting should contact Serve Wyoming before then, she said.
