Casper nonprofits speak out against proposal to remove 1-cent city grant funding

On Tuesday, local nonprofit leaders filled the yellow vinyl seats at a Casper City Council meeting.

During the public comment period, several residents took the mic and spoke passionately about the Natrona County Library and its myriad free services.

Both groups came with a mission — to convince the city to continue its community grant program, funded by 1-cent tax revenue.

“Hopefully our city council will recognize the value we provide,” said Kilty Brown, executive director of Central Wyoming Hospice. “Many of these organizations are providing critical infrastructure, we’re filling those gaps. But we look at it as a partnership with the city.”

The city council heard a proposal last week that would forgo grant applications for the $3 million slice of 1-cent money it’s planning to set aside for community funding.

Instead, the city proposed splitting that money among a small group of local nonprofits and city-supported services. The proposal would dedicate $1.3 million for pool admission subsidies, $900,000 for operations at the Life Steps Campus, $400,000 for improvements to the Nicolaysen Art Museum and $122,000 to help fund the College National Finals Rodeo.

City Manager Carter Napier said Wednesday that the city decided on those proposed payments because those organizations provide services the city would be unable to take over if they weren’t funded. There is always far more need than there is money, Napier said, and the city determined that the grant application process wasn’t making 1-cent dollars stretch “as far as they need to.”

Nonprofit leaders, however, said replicating their services would be a difficult, and expensive, task.

David Hulshizer, director of the Casper Youth Crisis Center, said the center works with the Casper Police Department to take in children “multiple times a week.” They serve the most people of any youth crisis center in the state, Hulshizer said, and two-thirds of their kids come from Casper. The city would need to hire — and pay — employees to take over the work of his roughly 30 staff members.

Napier also said the city anticipates having less 1-cent money left over from the last cycle than usual, and has found more infrastructure needs thanks to recent studies of city buildings and streets. One-cent revenue is one of the “only remaining sources” of capital funding — basically, building expenses and big purchases — available to the city, the manager said.

But the proposal could mean that other organizations that fill in gaps in the city’s services — including the library, food banks, county health department, Central Wyoming Hospice, Youth Crisis Center, Mercer Family Resource Center, Self Help Center and others — are at risk of losing vital pieces of their annual budgets.

***

Leaders of those organizations said they heard about the proposed change from social media or from a story on Oil City News — not from the city itself. The lack of communication from the city left some nonprofit representatives frustrated.

“I don’t have any ill will towards any of the nonprofits, I think they all provide a really, really good service,” Napier said. “But in the same token, I’m not going to load the council up with a bunch of haters because I’m going to call them up and say, 'Hey, you’re not being funded, you should come to council and make your position known.'”

The library sent out an email Tuesday morning, rallying supporters to speak at the council meeting or contact their council members. Four people spoke to the council Tuesday, and council members said they’d received “hundreds” of emails on the subject.

No decisions have been made yet, and the council plans on revisiting the community assistance funding proposal next week at a Tuesday work session.

After that, it’ll have to be approved and adopted before the fall election that will decide whether the 1-cent tax will continue in Natrona County for the next four years.

***

Nonprofit leaders who have relied on grant funding from the city for decades say that losing that money would likely mean losing staff and some of the services they provide.

That would be especially concerning now, as many nonprofits say they’re seeing more need than ever. The pandemic and the inflation that has followed means people are struggling to pay bills and reporting depression and anxiety at higher rates as well, they said.

Lindsey Tempest, executive director of Interfaith of Natrona County, said her organization receives about 25% of its annual funding from the city’s 1-cent allocation. Without that, she said she would have to consider letting one of her three staff members go, and sacrifice the services — such as rent and utility assistance and helping people obtain identifying documents needed for jobs and housing — they provide along with them.

If the county library didn’t receive any 1-cent funding from the city, executive director Lisa Scroggins said, they wouldn’t be able to buy more books, movies and audiobooks for circulation. Most of their operations, she said, are funded by the county, but she was also planning to apply for more city funding to cover additional security at the facility.

The city’s grants can also help pay for things like building repairs and big purchases that aren’t covered by other grantors who want their money used only for operations.

At the Central Wyoming Hospice Center, Brown said they recently used more than $150,000 in grant money from Casper to install a chiller to keep hospice patients cool and comfortable in their last days. That wouldn’t have been covered by their other funding, Brown said.

Likewise, 1-cent money helped The Science Zone move out of its old basement space and into a newly purchased downtown building, executive director Steven Schnell said. But there is still more to be done — this upcoming cycle, Schnell said, they planned to apply for another grant to cover HVAC installations and other infrastructure needs.

“Not every city has these things,” Schnell said. “We are really lucky to have a city that has supported these types of endeavors in the past and hopefully will continue to. It helps people want to live here, raise their kids here, and recruit businesses to our region.”

***

Casper’s nonprofits form a highly interconnected network, Tempest and others said, that’s careful not to duplicate any services. In other words, one organization cutting back on its services means there aren’t many good options to fill that gap.

And they’re not confident the city has the capacity or ability to step in.

“It is a tradeoff, if you want limited government we have to support the nonprofit community,” Brown said after Tuesday’s meeting.

“We can ... do the job for a lot cheaper than the government,” said Executive Director Jen Dyer of the Self Help Center.

One dollar spent on prevention for things like substance abuse, suicide and domestic violence can save as much as $10 on treatment and incarceration down the road, said Mercer Family Resource Center Executive Director Cori Cosner-Burton.

Nonprofits, or “community assistance,” ranked low among priorities identified in a 750-person survey that the city uses to help guide 1-cent revenue spending. But Scroggins and others said that community members answering the survey may not have known what “community assistance” meant.

“It felt like the library was not represented accurately,” Scroggins said. “The only mention was providing books to the poor. I don’t think it was malicious, just misinformed.”

Other nonprofit leaders also said people in the community may not recognize how much the organizations do if they’ve never needed their services.

“We all drive the streets every day, so we feel the potholes,” Anna Wilcox, director of learning and development at the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, said at Tuesday’s meeting. “People aren’t seeing the need for these services because they’re currently being provided.”

Of course, the issue of grant applications only matters if the 1-cent tax is approved this fall. City officials and community leaders alike agree that if it fails, and the city loses the estimated $64 million it expects in revenue from the tax, many more basic services will be in jeopardy.