Casper not suffering from labor shortage like other communities, but challenges remain

An unprecedented workforce crisis has affected once-thriving businesses across the country. Hospitality-based companies in Montana, Nevada, Utah and other states have experienced worker shortages and staffing issues since the pandemic's start.

In Casper, some businesses have had a small taste of the worker shortage, but not to the same extent that neighboring states have experienced. Still, John Griffith, co-owner of Urban Bottle, says it feels harder now to find people than it has been in the past.

“The pandemic has played a role to some degree,” he said. “But there’s a lot of competing businesses looking for the same type of folks to work for them.”

Natrona County has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5.8%, and the state as a whole ranks 30th in the country with an overall 5.2% unemployment rate.

Wyoming Senior Economist David Bullard believes the higher unemployment rate is one of the reasons that Natrona County hasn’t experienced a labor shortage like those in other communities in the region.

“Places like Nebraska and Utah,” Bullard said. “Their unemployment rates are in the 2% range, so I imagine that the labor shortage situation is worse in places like that than what we see in Casper.”