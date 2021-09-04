Casper not suffering from labor shortage like other communities, but challenges remain

An unprecedented workforce crisis has affected once-thriving businesses across the country. Hospitality-based companies in Montana, Nevada, Utah and other states have experienced worker shortages and staffing issues since the pandemic's start.
In Casper, some businesses have had a small taste of the worker shortage, but not to the same extent that neighboring states have experienced. Still, John Griffith, co-owner of Urban Bottle, says it feels harder now to find people than it has been in the past.
“The pandemic has played a role to some degree,” he said. “But there’s a lot of competing businesses looking for the same type of folks to work for them.”
Natrona County has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5.8%, and the state as a whole ranks 30th in the country with an overall 5.2% unemployment rate.
Wyoming Senior Economist David Bullard believes the higher unemployment rate is one of the reasons that Natrona County hasn’t experienced a labor shortage like those in other communities in the region.
“Places like Nebraska and Utah,” Bullard said. “Their unemployment rates are in the 2% range, so I imagine that the labor shortage situation is worse in places like that than what we see in Casper.”
In the early stages of the pandemic, some states and businesses took the precaution to shut down, and as a safety measure or a financial decision, some service workers decided to stay home, realizing they could be financially stable with unemployment benefits aided by federal COVID-19 relief.
Many businesses haven’t recovered, and the worker shortage is likely to persist for years due to an aging workforce, slow wage growth and part-time college students, according to the Pew Research Center.
A study by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry concluded retirement, attending school, illness or disability, and caring for family members or children were the main reasons for employees dropping out of the workforce, The Billings Gazette reported.
Montana jobless rate is only 3.6%. It has suffered from the labor shortages plaguing the rest of the country, otherwise known as the Great Resignation.
In June, 3.9 million workers left their jobs, a slight downturn from April, when 4 million workers left the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But with growing concern about the delta variant, a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus, job growth has slowed in the past month.
In August, the U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs, a significant drop from the 1.05 million jobs in July and 962,000 jobs added in June, the bureau reported. And as job growth declines, federally funded unemployment aid ends next week.
Gov. Mark Gordon ended Wyoming’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment benefits on June 19, saying it would motivate the workforce into gear. The decision ceased $300 payments and halted the extension of eligibility to self-employed individuals struggling to collect unemployment, the Star-Tribune reported earlier this summer.
And with the ongoing energy sector slowdown and the approach of winter, a time when unemployment typically ticks up in the state, many questions remain for Wyoming’s economic future.
But Griffith isn’t losing hope. Urban Bottle is always looking for qualified people that want to work.
And at this time of year, Griffith always fights to some degree for labor. Employees go back to their full-time jobs or return to school.
“One of the challenges we always face is our hours,” he said. “We require nights and weekends, we work weddings and offer catering services. Sometimes, these are not ideal working times.”