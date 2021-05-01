Casper Notebook: A book sale and a spring bloom

One of the only things on my calendar during the bleak, bleak month of February was an appointment. Not a doctor’s appointment, or even one to get the COVID-19 vaccine (although I have gotten both doses, rather uneventfully, since then).
It was an appointment for a bag sale at the library — and it was everything I dreamed of and more.
The bottom level of the library was lined with books new and old, spanning fiction, self-help, recipes, history, memoir, science and anything in between. There were puzzles — from 50 to 2,000 pieces — kids games, adult games, crossword books (I snagged a tome of 200 New York Times ones), books on tape and more. I spotted a notice for the sale in the Star-Tribune's Town Crier section, booked an appointment for the second-to-last day of the sale, and still found no shortage of goods to rummage through.
This Saturday, I’m ringing in the warm first weekend of May with a morning appointment for another book sale being held by the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library.
This one isn’t a bag sale, which is good because my bookshelf is already full of volumes, many of them still unread, I picked up at the February sale. This time around, books, games and other media are being sold separately so you can pick up as many or as few as you like.
The library already held two days of the sale this week, charging $20 for admission on Thursday and $10 on Friday. Going over the weekend means there’s no cover charge, but all items will be sold at regular prices rather than by the bag.
As of Friday afternoon, appointments were still available Saturday at 3 and 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Masks are required, and you can pay for your haul with cash, card or check. Only 15 people are allowed in per session, so you won’t have to throw any elbows to get to the good fiction section or the mystery bestsellers.
If you’re interested in going, you can check out time slots and reserve your spot at nclbooksale.ticketleap.com.
With more than two weeks under my belt since my second Moderna dose and this warm weather quickly erasing the not-so-distant memory of cold, bracingly windy days, I’m looking for new things to do around town.
This will be my first summer in Wyoming, and I want to do it all — so let me know about your favorite swimming spot, hiking or biking trails, the best place to grab ice cream or ice-cold beer or your go-to spot for outdoor eating. Or, if I’m foolishly jumping the gun on summer, feel free to send me your predictions for when you think the next round of spring snow will be coming to town.
If you have a favorite way to take advantage of what Casper has to offer — from downtown to the mountain — during the summer, shoot me a note at ellen.gerst@trib.com or give me a ring at 307-266-0544.