Casper Notebook: A book sale and a spring bloom

One of the only things on my calendar during the bleak, bleak month of February was an appointment. Not a doctor’s appointment, or even one to get the COVID-19 vaccine (although I have gotten both doses, rather uneventfully, since then).

It was an appointment for a bag sale at the library — and it was everything I dreamed of and more.

The bottom level of the library was lined with books new and old, spanning fiction, self-help, recipes, history, memoir, science and anything in between. There were puzzles — from 50 to 2,000 pieces — kids games, adult games, crossword books (I snagged a tome of 200 New York Times ones), books on tape and more. I spotted a notice for the sale in the Star-Tribune's Town Crier section, booked an appointment for the second-to-last day of the sale, and still found no shortage of goods to rummage through.

This Saturday, I’m ringing in the warm first weekend of May with a morning appointment for another book sale being held by the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library.

This one isn’t a bag sale, which is good because my bookshelf is already full of volumes, many of them still unread, I picked up at the February sale. This time around, books, games and other media are being sold separately so you can pick up as many or as few as you like.