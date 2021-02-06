Casper Notebook: A crash course on the courts

The ideal number of times to enter a courthouse in one’s life is close to zero — maybe once or twice to pay a ticket or to dig up some old records. But if or when you have to go after being arrested, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the bureaucracy and terminology, especially when you’d probably prefer not to be there at all.
Now, as the pandemic has caused a backlog of jury trials and with some proceedings being held virtually, things are even more complicated. Since I’m still learning the ropes myself, I asked District Attorney Dan Itzen to give me a crash course on the court system this week, and this is what I learned.
If you’re arrested for a misdemeanor and your case is sent to circuit court, your initial appearance in front of a judge takes place at 2 p.m. the next day (except, of course, if it’s a weekend or holiday — even justice needs time off). In Wyoming, circuit courts are found in every county and they deal with small claims, traffic, misdemeanors and various civil cases with damages less than $50,000.
During a misdemeanor initial appearance, you’ll hear the charges against you and enter your plea — guilty, not guilty, not guilty by reason of mental illness or no contest (nolo contendere in legalese). If you plead guilty, you could be out of there with your sentence set the same day. Or, if the judge orders an ASI (addiction severity index) assessment, you’ll come back for sentencing within a month or two.
If not, you have the choice between a jury trial or a bench trial — basically, whether you want your case decided by a team of judges or a group of citizens. The trial could take place anywhere from two to three months after your initial appearance, Itzen said, depending on how other cases play out and what the court docket looks like. (Right now, it’s backlogged.) From there, you probably know the rest. In circuit court, however, the jury is composed of just six people rather than “12 Angry Men,” and the trials rarely last longer than a day.
If your crime was a felony, you still have to show up in circuit court for your 2 p.m. initial appearance, where you hear the charges and have your bond set but don’t enter a plea. That happens after the case gets sent over to district court, which deals with felonies, appeals, juvenile and probate matters and larger civil claims. You’ll first have a preliminary hearing where a judge will confirm there was a crime committed and that they’re charging the right person — what they call “probable cause” at the courthouse. That hearing should happen within 20 days of your first appearance, 10 if you’re being held in jail, and you can call witnesses to help you out if you like.
Around a month following a preliminary hearing, you’ll enter a plea at an arraignment in district court, where the sentencing or trial process can begin. At that level, you can expect proceedings to take a little longer than in circuit court, but the logistics are largely the same once you double the number of jurors.
If you’re curious about how other aspects of the court, law enforcement or the city of Casper works, send me an email at ellen.gerst@trib.com and I’ll try to get you (and myself) some answers.