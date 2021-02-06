Casper Notebook: A crash course on the courts

If not, you have the choice between a jury trial or a bench trial — basically, whether you want your case decided by a team of judges or a group of citizens. The trial could take place anywhere from two to three months after your initial appearance, Itzen said, depending on how other cases play out and what the court docket looks like. (Right now, it’s backlogged.) From there, you probably know the rest. In circuit court, however, the jury is composed of just six people rather than “12 Angry Men,” and the trials rarely last longer than a day.

If your crime was a felony, you still have to show up in circuit court for your 2 p.m. initial appearance, where you hear the charges and have your bond set but don’t enter a plea. That happens after the case gets sent over to district court, which deals with felonies, appeals, juvenile and probate matters and larger civil claims. You’ll first have a preliminary hearing where a judge will confirm there was a crime committed and that they’re charging the right person — what they call “probable cause” at the courthouse. That hearing should happen within 20 days of your first appearance, 10 if you’re being held in jail, and you can call witnesses to help you out if you like.