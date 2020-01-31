Casper Notebook: A diamond in the rough

Nora Fagan is a woman skeptical of solicitation. When I called to ask if I could come by her store, Fagan Diamond Jewelers, to hear about what goes into being a jeweler, she asked, “Why?”
It was a fair question. I don’t know anything about jewelry. Before meeting Fagan I can’t say whether I’ve ever actually been inside of a jewelry store. I keep an old ring my grandmother gave me, but it’s sentimental. I wouldn’t ever wear it.
I don’t wear jeweled necklaces or bracelets. I buy my earrings for $1 from thrift stores. I know diamonds are sometimes referred to as “ice,” and after a Google search I also learned sometimes when people buy jewelry they call it “frosting themselves.” (That might be an internet lie. Or maybe a teen thing?)
But really, the jewelry industry orbits an entirely other sun. I’m in a completely different galaxy.
But after a short pause, Fagan answered her question for me.
“I think people understand what I do, but they really don’t,” she conceded.
Jewelry, at least how Fagan does it, is an intuitive business. She runs her shop mostly by herself, doing everything from sales to design to repairs. It’s important to her that she has this access to every facet of her business.
She pays attention to the fine details of a customer’s demeanor.
“I'm watching them, I'm watching how they're acting, I can see what aspects are more important to them,” she said. “They might state something three or four times, and you know that's important, and you see what other jewelry they're wearing, and you know, there's little things like that."
Jewelry also takes a level of focus that suits Fagan’s temperament, she said. A jeweler needs to be aware of their total surroundings as well as the piece they’re working on.
If a gem falls on the ground, for example, a jeweler needs to have the instinct to immediately stop what they’re doing so they can hear where the stone hits.
"I had a friend that called it a jeweler's prayer meeting. You lose something and everybody is in the back room on their hands and knees until they find it," she said with a laugh.
Fagan has learned to intuit these things over time. She’s been in the business for 33 years, but her introduction to the industry was “a mistake,” she said.
She had been attending the University of Wyoming when her brother took his own life. She moved home to Casper “because I was all freaked out and so was my family,” she said.
Her brother’s friends had planned a trip to Arizona, and she was going with. Her car was packed, the itinerary set.
“But I had to grab some stuff from the mall. I went out there and there was a traveling jeweler outside of one of the jewelry stores and he wasn't doing anything so I started talking to him,” she recalled.
He told her about a jeweler’s program at the Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas, now called the Texas Jewelry Institute. It was a two-year program and by the time someone got through, they could be trusted with the most delicate pieces on earth. That’s how precise the school wanted its students to be.
“So I went home that afternoon and I looked them up and called them and they said yeah, we have two openings in the next semester.” she said. “And I said great, sign me up. And I went there instead of Arizona."
Ultimately, it was the best thing for her after her brother’s death, she said. The focus the job requires was a welcome distraction.
Now, having been at the job for three decades, Fagan knows more than most about customer behavior and industry trends.
One of the things I was most curious about when I went to meet her was the state of the business. As someone who has never purchased a piece of expensive jewelry in my life, I can’t even conceptualize what a jeweler’s clientele is comprised of.
The answer isn’t necessarily simple. People come in looking for repair work, polished stones, refitted diamonds. But most people, Fagan said, aren’t buying a new piece of jewelry every day.
She has steady work right now, but she’s one of only a handful of Casper jewelers left after recent closures. And those recent closures might have ultimately hurt her as well.
"Most people, they might buy a piece of jewelry every five years or every 10 years," she said. "So when we have these going-out-of-business sales like this, people who would probably otherwise wait a couple years will run out to see what they can get for the deal, so that would absorb that customer for another five or 10 years."
For now though, things are all right. She has enough repair jobs to keep her occupied for months, and she’s looking to design her own line of jewelry as well.
After about an hour of discussing her business, Fagan waved me out.
“You probably have plenty of material,” she said.
