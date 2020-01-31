Casper Notebook: A diamond in the rough

“But I had to grab some stuff from the mall. I went out there and there was a traveling jeweler outside of one of the jewelry stores and he wasn't doing anything so I started talking to him,” she recalled.

He told her about a jeweler’s program at the Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas, now called the Texas Jewelry Institute. It was a two-year program and by the time someone got through, they could be trusted with the most delicate pieces on earth. That’s how precise the school wanted its students to be.

“So I went home that afternoon and I looked them up and called them and they said yeah, we have two openings in the next semester.” she said. “And I said great, sign me up. And I went there instead of Arizona."

Ultimately, it was the best thing for her after her brother’s death, she said. The focus the job requires was a welcome distraction.

Now, having been at the job for three decades, Fagan knows more than most about customer behavior and industry trends.

One of the things I was most curious about when I went to meet her was the state of the business. As someone who has never purchased a piece of expensive jewelry in my life, I can’t even conceptualize what a jeweler’s clientele is comprised of.