Casper Notebook: A (former) church with an unorthodox message

What’s going on with the Casper Foursquare Church?
There’s a years-old photo of the church’s sign, before its name and logo was painted over in red, that occasionally goes semi-viral in certain corners of the internet. The earliest post I could find with it was from 2012, on Facebook, from someone clearly enraged with the sign’s content.
“Using a condom is doubting God’s power,” the sign reads in that photo. It offered a glib endorsement of unprotected sex and letting “God protect you.”
The photo popped up again on social media, appearing on Twitter a few weeks ago. I’d seen it somewhere years ago, long before moving to Casper, and seeing it again jogged that long-forgotten memory. One quick Google later, I confirmed the photo really was taken at the local church here on Forest Drive, just a few minutes’ drive away from my apartment.
So of course, I had to stop by. One day after work, I took a long detour on my way home from the office to see it for myself.
My visit to the site left me even more confused. The building itself, which backs up to a park, had been stripped of any markings that would have identified its affiliation. There were a few CAT machines (forgive me for not remembering exactly which kind) stationed around the site, with some spots of dirt that looked like they’d been semi-freshly tilled.
The sign, of course, was painted over so that the only part still visible is the marquee, which is still active. When I was there, a little over a week ago, the message displayed was a little more graphic. It endorsed a certain sex act “because happiness often sneaks in a door you did not know was open.”
Certainly not your typical church message — if that’s a Bible verse, I was never taught it in Sunday School.
When I tweeted that picture and asked if anyone knew what was going on with the church, I got a lot of confused responses but didn’t get much help. But one person responded days later with just a photo of the newest message on the board, which I confirmed this week with another drive-by. Last I checked, it read “You glow different when you’re loved right… and choked occasionally.”
To me, it seems almost certain that someone not associated with the church at all is now leaving these explicit messages on its sign — someone with a key to the marquee or a way around the lock. I’d be interested to hear if they keep their own supply of plastic letters or are limited to the ones left in the sign when the church moved out.
The only recently notable news of the church I could find online were articles from a couple years ago about a criminal case involving a former pastor.
Based on the county assessor’s records and property ownership data from the city, the site is still owned by the Foursquare Church, although based on the scene it looks like there may not be much of a church left soon.
Let me know if you have any insight into what’s going on over there — or, even better, if you’re the one changing the sign. You can reach me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.
