Casper Notebook: A (former) church with an unorthodox message

The sign, of course, was painted over so that the only part still visible is the marquee, which is still active. When I was there, a little over a week ago, the message displayed was a little more graphic. It endorsed a certain sex act “because happiness often sneaks in a door you did not know was open.”

Certainly not your typical church message — if that’s a Bible verse, I was never taught it in Sunday School.

When I tweeted that picture and asked if anyone knew what was going on with the church, I got a lot of confused responses but didn’t get much help. But one person responded days later with just a photo of the newest message on the board, which I confirmed this week with another drive-by. Last I checked, it read “You glow different when you’re loved right… and choked occasionally.”

To me, it seems almost certain that someone not associated with the church at all is now leaving these explicit messages on its sign — someone with a key to the marquee or a way around the lock. I’d be interested to hear if they keep their own supply of plastic letters or are limited to the ones left in the sign when the church moved out.

The only recently notable news of the church I could find online were articles from a couple years ago about a criminal case involving a former pastor.