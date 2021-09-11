Casper Notebook: A new commute

On my first day at the Star-Tribune, I showed up to the office 16 minutes early.

The commute from my apartment was four minutes (barely enough time for one song in the car!), and I’d given myself 20. The next day, and every day I went into the office on Star Lane after that, I budgeted five minutes for the drive.

Now that we’re out of the old building, my commute is even shorter, and I get to do it on foot. I’d estimate it takes me about a minute or two to get from my place to our temporary workspace on Collins and Center.

My old commute was nice — I liked checking the progress on the construction of the new state office building, passing Natrona County High School and checking gas prices at Loaf ‘N Jug on my way to work.

But on foot, I get to appreciate the things I see heading into work much more (and the nice weather recently makes the walk downright pleasant, no matter how much work is waiting for me at the office). Casper definitely isn’t built for walking around, unless you’re right downtown, but there’s something about hitting the pavement that makes me feel so much more connected with the city.

