Casper Notebook: A prison visit

I’ve been trying to get inside Wyoming’s prisons (without actually being sentenced, if possible) since I started covering crime in the state about a year and a half ago.

But with COVID-19 rates high among incarcerated people and frequent lockdowns as a result, in-person visits just weren’t possible for a while.

As cases have declined in recent months, the Department of Corrections has opened up visitations, shed masks inside prisons and begun to invite the press to tour the facilities.

In March, Star-Tribune photojournalist Lauren Miller and I visited the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, which bore the brunt of the coronavirus in the state’s prisons. It also houses the hospice unit for those incarcerated in Wyoming, as well as a mental health unit and a larger slate of medical offerings.

I’d been hearing about the medical facility there, and finally got to meet one of the prison’s doctors. I saw the dental examination room, which a source had told me takes months of requests to get in with an appointment. I saw people receiving dialysis, just a few days after machines came back online after being out of commission (which meant sending inmates out to dialysis centers in places as far as Casper, Cheyenne and Gillette).

This week, I toured the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins with a larger group of reporters. We saw the large cracks in the walls and floor, caused by an ongoing problem with water underneath the current facility. We heard about the old prison building, closed in 2001, that’s now condemned and home to pits of snakes in the summer. Like in Torrington, we were shown the small isolation rooms (with optional leg shackles) that hold people on suicide watch or who have been violent to staff.

I’ve had a comic on my cubicle wall for a few months, showing a man in a cell filling out a job application. “Who needs parole?” he’s saying, “the Wyoming State Prison’s so desperate for staff, I’m just gonna apply for a job.” Based on what we heard from several employees there, that picture of the staffing shortage isn’t far off.

While phone calls and letters have been valuable, there’s no match for going out and witnessing for yourself. Walking around the state penitentiary on Wednesday, I told the warden it was good to finally see what I’ve been hearing about — what an actual pod looks like, full or empty, or where they placed COVID-positive people.

If you’ve been in these prisons, or if you have a loved one there, these things aren’t surprising. If you haven’t had a reason to think about what goes on inside the barbed wire fence, then it’s easy to assume everything is kosher. But it’s your tax money that’s funding these places — so I think it’s important you know what’s going on.

Next, I’m planning on making a trip to the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk in mid-May.

If there is anything else you’re wondering about the state’s prisons, if you have questions you’d like me to ask or if you or a loved one has experiences to share, let me know. You can reach me at (307) 266-0544, ellen.gerst@trib.com or send me a letter at P.O. Box 80, Casper WY 82602.

