Casper Notebook: A sign, but not from on high

Filkins said the first message she put on the sign was the one in the widely shared photo that first sparked my interest in the mystery — the one that said “using a condom is doubting God’s power.”

Last week, I wrote that I’d seen a picture of that sign a long time ago, but that’s impossible since Filkins said it was put up just a month or two ago. But she also said she takes many of the sayings for the sign from Facebook, which is likely where I’d spotted the message before.

In that first photo, the sign still bore the name of the Casper Foursquare Church, nearly two years after that congregation stopped meeting there. Filkins said someone from the church reached out to the Realtor who sold them the place.

“They were not happy with me,” she said.

Filkins said leaving the church’s name may have been in bad taste, and painted the sign over in red. She’s continued to update its message, trying to keep a regular schedule when she can. She said no one (besides the church) has complained about the sign’s contents to her, and she plans on updating the sign with new messages for the foreseeable future, including after her family moves into the building.