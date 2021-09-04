Casper Notebook: A sign, but not from on high

Last week, I wrote a column looking for information. There’s a former Foursquare Church building with a sign in Casper that now only displays rather unholy jokes, and I wanted to know what was up.
And thanks to Facebook, I found out.
Scrolling through the comments on my column on Facebook when I got to work on Monday, I saw someone had tagged Kaitlyn Filkins, asking if she was the owner. In the comments, she responded that she was. I messaged her immediately.
Talking with Filkins, everything became clear. She and her husband, Turner, bought the church earlier this year, closing in March. They’re in the middle of renovating it, making it into a house they can move into eventually.
A representative of Foursquare Church said the Casper church’s congregation stopped being active in late 2019. According to Filkins, the place looked like someone had just picked up and left one day, with food still in the refrigerator and a box of plastic letters still inside.
“So it was like, OK, well, I’m going to have some fun with this then,” she said.
The sign was supposed to be removed from the property, the church representative said. But crews were scheduled to come take it when the big snowstorm hit in March, and by the time the snow cleared, the sale was final and the church couldn’t get on the property any more.
Filkins said the first message she put on the sign was the one in the widely shared photo that first sparked my interest in the mystery — the one that said “using a condom is doubting God’s power.”
Last week, I wrote that I’d seen a picture of that sign a long time ago, but that’s impossible since Filkins said it was put up just a month or two ago. But she also said she takes many of the sayings for the sign from Facebook, which is likely where I’d spotted the message before.
In that first photo, the sign still bore the name of the Casper Foursquare Church, nearly two years after that congregation stopped meeting there. Filkins said someone from the church reached out to the Realtor who sold them the place.
“They were not happy with me,” she said.
Filkins said leaving the church’s name may have been in bad taste, and painted the sign over in red. She’s continued to update its message, trying to keep a regular schedule when she can. She said no one (besides the church) has complained about the sign’s contents to her, and she plans on updating the sign with new messages for the foreseeable future, including after her family moves into the building.
And with that, the case is closed. The sign, the last we checked, now reads: “Exercise makes you look better naked. But so does tequila.”
If you have another Casper oddity to look into, let me know! You can reach me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.
