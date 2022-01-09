Casper Notebook: A very forgiving resolution

When I walked into the Casper Planet Fitness on Monday night, it was the most crowded I’ve seen it in my short tenure there. Usually, even at the 6 p.m. rush hour, there aren’t more than a couple dozen people pumping or running or lifting or squatting. What was with the rush?

Oh right, I thought, Happy New Year!

I won’t bemoan the scarcity of open ellipticals or having to wait for the weights I want. I’m a very casual gym-goer at best, and a very lazy one at my worst. And besides, part of the fun of going to the gym is the people-watching — not in a creepy way, but in a slice-of-life way and also a let-me-see-what-they’re-doing-so-I-can copy-it way.

And with the winter so rudely showing up on our doorsteps this week (then disappearing as fast as it came — it’s almost 50 degrees as I’m writing this!), I’m resigned to the purple-and-yellow palace for now. While I try to take myself out for winter walks when I can, maybe I’ll wait for a mid-year’s resolution to start taking my exercise outside more often.

I’ve never been that attached to the idea of a New Year’s resolution. In my limited experience with them, mine don’t usually last too long. In past years, I’ve tried to commit to journaling every day or learning how to make bread.

But I do like the idea of using the new year as a marker, however arbitrary, to try to make some positive changes, no matter how small. I’m not particularly motivated to change my routines at any other part of the year, so why not start when everyone else does?

My goals this year can’t be measured by a daily checkbox, or tracked by an app. I’m trying to drink less coffee, for example, but won’t kick myself for having a second cup. At the end of week one (51 to go!) I’ve caved once. I also, perhaps ironically, overheard someone in line at Metro Coffee this week saying they also wanted to cut back on caffeine, right before ordering a latte.

I’m trying to read more, replacing a screen before bed with a book. I’ve finished one so far this year, but don’t have a specific goal in mind other than the stack of bag sale books that have piled up in the corner of my room.

I’ll try to stay in touch with people more — a call, a text, a letter when I have stamps in the house.

One of my coworkers is trying to respect their bedtime more this year, and to do their dishes right after a meal. Another said they’re trying to drink more water, and to read at least one book a month.

And, as always, I’m trying to make a point of seeing as much of Casper and Wyoming as I can, though I like to think I’ve made a good dent so far. I still want to learn to snowshoe, or maybe try my hand (feet?) at cross-country skiing. Maybe I’ll start with ice skating downtown. Let me know if there’s something I need to see, do, eat or drink in Casper this year!

If you have a forgiving New Year’s resolution this year, let me know! Or if you have plans to try something new around town, clue me in at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.