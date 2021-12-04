Casper Notebook: A warm December

It’s December, string lights are up all around the city and the downtown tree has been lit. I’ve found myself craving hot chocolate and with the persistent urge to make a hearty soup.

Yet my favorite sweater is still hanging in my closet, waiting for a sufficiently cold day. I wore sandals to work Friday, and haven’t touched my boots since our mid-October snowstorm. This week, I’ve even left my windows open for a few days.

I visited my family in northern California for Thanksgiving last week, where it never snows and seldom dips below freezing. When they asked what the weather was like in Casper, I checked and it was only a couple degrees below the temperature at my parents’ house.

And, worst of all, you can’t see any snow on the mountain from town.

Sure, there’s a slight chill in the air in the mornings and late at night. There was even a little flurry of snow when I flew out of Casper last week, but any evidence of that was long gone by the time I returned.

Even last year, when I moved to Casper right around this time, there wasn’t a spot of snow on the ground. I remember driving up from Rawlins, the wind battering my car for the first of a thousand times, and marveling at how warm it was outside. I was grateful — who wants to haul a dresser across an icy sidewalk?

But it took until my first snow in Casper, later in December, for me to really appreciate the beauty of Casper. Gray skies and wind are depressing without a snowy mountain and a frosty river to go along with them.

I’ve heard life-long Wyomingites commenting on the unseasonably warm weather, too — they recall Novembers with heavy snow shutting down highways, getting caught without a shovel and true white Christmases. It might be nice to walk outside right now without freezing your extremities off, but it also means something’s not right.

In Montana, where they’re still living with mid-60s temperatures, wildfires have prompted evacuations and burned down buildings down as late as Thursday.

Down here in Wyoming, last week’s temperatures were literally record-breaking — On Thursday, Cheyenne hit 70 degrees for the first recorded time in December, according to the National Weather Service.

According to NOAA, an already warming climate in this part of the world is combining with the second La Niña winter in a row, which also brings warmer winds inland.

We still have a lot of winter left — and with my luck, we’ll get a snowstorm the day after this column runs. But even a late start can throw things like the ski season off, and a lack of snow comes back to hurt us in the summer when there’s not enough snowmelt to turn into water.

If you’re being affected by the warm weather in another way (or if you’re secretly enjoying it), let me know. You can email me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or give me a call at (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.