Casper Notebook: Always read the comments

“Did you notice an increased presence of law enforcement around town last week?” asked a post on the Casper Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday.
The short answer is yes, a lot of people noticed.
Last Tuesday morning, I got an email from Sally Ann Shurmur, our community news editor, saying she’d seen a bunch of police cars around the interstate and 129 reports of traffic stops showed up on the police logs the next day. Another one of my editors chimed in, saying he’d seen three more cop cars stopping people near the Eastridge Mall.
Obviously, 129 traffic stops in one day isn’t typical for a city of Casper’s size. When I asked CPD spokesperson Rebekah Ladd about it, she said police were carrying out a Drug Enforcement Administration-funded “focused effort interdiction,” which basically means a lot of officers are doing the same thing at one time. The "focus" of the DEA program, in this case, is marijuana.
The officers were pulling people over — “any car that they saw that had a traffic infraction,” to be specific, according to Ladd.
So the next day while I was driving past the interstate and saw the swarm of police cars, I was careful to signal early and keep my speedometer needle squarely on 30.
As it turns out, Casper police pulled over 389 cars in 14 hours over two days. (Thankfully I wasn't one of them.)
The DEA program that funded the operation is part of the agency’s Domestic Cannabis Eradication/Suppression Program, which intends to stop marijuana from being grown and distributed around the U.S.
Of the nearly 400 drivers pulled over, police found marijuana in just seven cars — the amounts ranging from barely enough for one joint to a pound.
Seven marijuana arrests in two days isn’t unusual at all for the Casper police, DEA operation notwithstanding. They cracked down on other things, too, finding meth and cocaine in addition to the weed. But although 23 were arrested, 115 others got citations for routine traffic violations like speeding or not using a turn signal.
Maybe I’m a bad driver, but my commute to work is approximately four minutes and in that time I probably commit two or three violations that could have gotten me pulled over if I’d found myself in the operation’s sights.
CPD gets a lot of love on Facebook — comments and reactions from citizens mostly praising officers and thanking them for doing their job. But their post announcing the program and its results has racked up nearly 600 comments (way more than usual) as of Friday. Clearly, something struck a chord.
Some commented their time and money could be spent on more worthwhile things, like cracking down on methamphetamine, car break-ins or sex crimes. Others criticized the agency for using federal money to extract fines from locals.
Over on the Casper Star-Tribune’s Facebook page (yes, I read the comments on my own stories), the comments were similar. Some said marijuana should be legal at this point, some called the operation a waste of resources and others mused that the spike in tickets could be a way for the department to make money.
I got one particularly impassioned email from a reader, who pointed out that marijuana arrests disproportionately target minorities and that many people have “had their lives ruined over this subject.” There was some other strong language used, but their message was clear — people really care about this issue, and it’s not as cut-and-dried as police departments may have you think.
Without taking a stance on the operation itself, I will say it was great to see so many people riled up about one thing, and not afraid to offer their thoughts. It was a good example of some local thoughts on an issue that's been coming up more and more in the statewide conversation on marijuana. A recent UW study found 85% of Wyomingites support legalizing medical marijuana and 54% are in favor of legalizing it for recreational use, but a pair of bills addressing both just died in the Legislature last month.
Something like a Facebook comment may seem trivial, but when you have hundreds of comments around one topic, a social media post turns into a public debate. And in my opinion, debate is a good thing — it shows you’re paying attention, and care enough to chime in.
So, if you see something going on around town that raises some questions or some eyebrows, shoot me an email at ellen.gerst@trib.com and I can try to get some answers for you. Or if you have thoughts on how police and crime are covered in Casper, let me know and I can work to see and cover the big picture better.