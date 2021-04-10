Casper Notebook: Always read the comments

Some commented their time and money could be spent on more worthwhile things, like cracking down on methamphetamine, car break-ins or sex crimes. Others criticized the agency for using federal money to extract fines from locals.

Over on the Casper Star-Tribune’s Facebook page (yes, I read the comments on my own stories), the comments were similar. Some said marijuana should be legal at this point, some called the operation a waste of resources and others mused that the spike in tickets could be a way for the department to make money.

I got one particularly impassioned email from a reader, who pointed out that marijuana arrests disproportionately target minorities and that many people have “had their lives ruined over this subject.” There was some other strong language used, but their message was clear — people really care about this issue, and it’s not as cut-and-dried as police departments may have you think.