Casper Notebook: An extra-wintry Winter Market

Looking at the forecast for this weekend, I made sure to set all of my plans for Saturday morning before the snow rolls in. I’m planning on heading over to Wyoming Food for Thought Project’s first Winter Market of the year. Earlier this week, I got to chat with Jamie Purcell, executive director of Food for Thought, to get a taste for what you might find there.

Ellen Gerst: What’s bringing the Winter Market back now?

Jamie Purcell: Well, we kind of felt like it was time to have one. We held off having it before the holidays, partially because of COVID and partially because there were so many other events, craft fairs and other markets happening, that it had just historically been challenging to get a good mix of vendors to come to our event. Things are just starting to finally lighten up with COVID in Wyoming, and we thought it would be a safe time to get our vendors back together and have another market.

EG: What can you expect to find at the market this weekend?

JP: It's primarily a farmer’s market, and we really try and focus on local growers and producers who grow or make their own food or products. So we have a really good core group of folks.