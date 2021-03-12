Casper Notebook: An extra-wintry Winter Market

Looking at the forecast for this weekend, I made sure to set all of my plans for Saturday morning before the snow rolls in. I’m planning on heading over to Wyoming Food for Thought Project’s first Winter Market of the year. Earlier this week, I got to chat with Jamie Purcell, executive director of Food for Thought, to get a taste for what you might find there.
Ellen Gerst: What’s bringing the Winter Market back now?
Jamie Purcell: Well, we kind of felt like it was time to have one. We held off having it before the holidays, partially because of COVID and partially because there were so many other events, craft fairs and other markets happening, that it had just historically been challenging to get a good mix of vendors to come to our event. Things are just starting to finally lighten up with COVID in Wyoming, and we thought it would be a safe time to get our vendors back together and have another market.
EG: What can you expect to find at the market this weekend?
JP: It's primarily a farmer’s market, and we really try and focus on local growers and producers who grow or make their own food or products. So we have a really good core group of folks.
We've got our jam lady, Patty, and then we've got Terry, who's going to have eggs and potentially some other products. We've got two crafters that make handmade goods, we've got 307 Soap Company. Food for Thought also produces food, and so we'll have some of our canned items and other products available for purchase. We'll have our salsa, and some pickled veggies and some of our other items that we sell, including like a pancake mix that we make from rescued items.
Our kitchen manager at the Good Food Hub took some of our products, some local pork from Double Shoe Farm, dehydrated veggies that we had, some broth that was donated and some chickpeas and she made a really yummy winter kale soup that will be available both hot and cold at the market. And we’ll also have a pop up juicery happening, called Squeeze the Day, that will be piloted at the Good Food Hub.
The other thing that we have at our markets that makes us unique is we accept SNAP, so we accept food stamps. That’s something that Food for Thought, as part of our mission of trying to get more equitable food access to everyone in our community, has been doing for the past eight years now. We have a SNAP terminal, so folks who have SNAP can come and use their food stamps at the farmers market and shop locally.
EG: How is this different from other markets or events you put on throughout the year?
JP: The biggest difference is that because it's winter in Wyoming, there's just not a lot of fresh produce, so you're gonna find a lot of canned and preserved items. But I believe we might also have some of our microgreens for sale there that we grow. In the summer, the farmer’s market can have up to 30 or 40 vendors. But in the winter, it hovers around five to 10. But still when you come, you know you're coming to buy local products and we have them available.
EG: How have you had to adapt to the COVID era?
JP: Now, at the Good Food Hub we have masks available, hand sanitizer and all of our vendors need to be masked up for the market. We also have this fancy air mist ionizer that will make sure that we are keeping it as safe and germ-free as possible. Just bundle up and drive safe, and we’ll be there.
The Winter Market is open at the Good Food Hub (420 W First Street) from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Markets are also planned for April 10 and May 8.