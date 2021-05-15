Casper Notebook: Are we done here, officer?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The operation was meant to crack down on marijuana being distributed in the area, but of 389 cars pulled over, police found weed in just seven.

I’m not saying these situations are the same — obviously, there’s a lot of reasons an officer can pull you over and most of the time it doesn’t end with a drug bust. In theory, traffic stops are just meant to keep the roads safe by doing things like stopping drunk drivers, making sure people get their tail lights replaced or discouraging drivers from going too fast.

But police nationwide have long conducted “pretextual” traffic stops — pulling over drivers for minor traffic offenses to catch people they suspect of carrying drugs or of other illegal activities. In April, an officer in Minnesota shot and killed Daunte Wright after pulling him over for having expired registration tags, then seeing he had an active arrest warrant. And these things are much more common, and more dangerous, for people of color. Wright was fatally shot after being pulled over. Authorities said the officer had intended to use her Taser instead of her gun.