Casper Notebook: Are we done here, officer?

This week, I covered a recent Wyoming Supreme Court decision that ruled that Campbell County officers unlawfully extended a December 2019 traffic stop that ended up getting William Mahaffy arrested for possessing methamphetamine and child endangerment.
The car (driven by his wife) was pulled over when officers saw Mahaffy drop a lit cigarette on the ground, but went on after the citation for that was finished. An officer saw the driver was nervous, called for a drug dog and eventually searched the car to find the meth.
For the frequent Star-Tribune crime section (or Casper Notebook) reader, this might tickle your memory muscle.
There’s been a lot of discussion — in my inbox, my voicemail, on Facebook and even at the most recent City Council work session — about the recent DEA-funded operation carried out by Casper police. Almost 400 people were pulled over for traffic violations like speeding or not using a turn signal, and drug dogs were called to do free-air sniffs anytime an officer picked up on “signs of driver impairment,” according to police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd.
The operation was meant to crack down on marijuana being distributed in the area, but of 389 cars pulled over, police found weed in just seven.
I’m not saying these situations are the same — obviously, there’s a lot of reasons an officer can pull you over and most of the time it doesn’t end with a drug bust. In theory, traffic stops are just meant to keep the roads safe by doing things like stopping drunk drivers, making sure people get their tail lights replaced or discouraging drivers from going too fast.
But police nationwide have long conducted “pretextual” traffic stops — pulling over drivers for minor traffic offenses to catch people they suspect of carrying drugs or of other illegal activities. In April, an officer in Minnesota shot and killed Daunte Wright after pulling him over for having expired registration tags, then seeing he had an active arrest warrant. And these things are much more common, and more dangerous, for people of color. Wright was fatally shot after being pulled over. Authorities said the officer had intended to use her Taser instead of her gun.
The Wyoming Supreme Court decision siding with Mahaffy’s argument that the evidence (some meth and a pipe) found after the stop’s original purpose had been served was unlawfully found looks a lot like a win for individual privacy rights. The decision cited the Fourth Amendment, claiming the search was unlawful.
But in the dissenting opinion, Justice Lynne Boomgaarden warned the ruling could set a general precedent giving an easy out for anyone found with evidence of illegal activity during an unrelated police stop.
What’s your take on the Supreme Court’s position — should officers be able to extend a traffic stop past its original purpose? Do you forfeit your right to privacy the moment a cop decides to pull you over? Does this decision change how you look at the DEA operation in Casper? Drop me a line at 307-266-0544 or send me your thoughts at ellen.gerst@trib.com.