Casper Notebook: Art critic for a cause

On Monday, I had to undertake one of the hardest, most grueling assignments of my career — judging a coloring contest for the Food Bank of Wyoming.

Thick stacks of pages saturated with marker and crayon were plopped in front of me, Bob Breck of Breck Media Group and Mike Stepp from Donells Candies. We took the judging seriously, falling silent as we sifted through the works of art.

Some depicted a girl sitting down for a meal, or another sitting at a big dining table. Others colored Heatry, the food bank’s ambassador who teaches kids about food insecurity.

I hemmed and hawed over submissions from Cheyenne, Big Piney and everywhere in between. I tended to favor the kids who used the most colors, and the ones who embellished their pictures with words like “Be kind!” and “Share” and “Yum!” My favorite was probably a page done by Lucy, a third grader in Uinta County, who gave the girl in her drawing a glass of water, a plate full of green veggies and a thought bubble that reads “I love food.”

Victoria Ziton, the food bank’s community relations manager, said that the earlier you can teach children about food insecurity, the more easily they’ll be able to identify it among their own friends and classmates and the more comfortable they will be asking for help. That also destigmatizes the issue, which is often much more common than those with stable access to food realize.

The food bank serves as a central distribution facility where other nonprofits or government-funded programs can get fresh produce, frozen and dry foods. They also send out mobile pantries across the state, mostly to smaller, rural communities that lack access to good groceries. It takes about a week for the entire stock (we’re talking two big warehouses with freezers the size of my apartment and shelves of cans to rival Sam’s Club) to be distributed, they said.

We got a tour of the food bank’s facilities after the judging was done, my first time taking a look at its inner workings. They were stocked up with a big shipment of pears, strawberries, lots of vegetable boxes and any canned good you could think of. If you’re looking to pick up some food, there’s a list of their partners who distribute it directly to people at wyomingfoodbank.org/find-food.

If you’re looking to help out at the food bank, they said they can always use volunteers and donations. In particular, they said they’re looking for someone with a few hours a week to help out with some administrative office work. Those interested in volunteering can email wyominginfo@foodbankrockies.org or call the food bank at (307) 265-2172.

Are there any other organizations I should check out in Casper, or are you looking for places to get involved? Drop me a line at ellen.gerst@trib.com or give me a call at (307) 266-0544.

