Casper Notebook: Assessing the assessor

It could be the hottest race in town.

In Natrona County, as property values continue to go up, all eyes may be on the county assessor election this fall. I wrote about the race last week — a 13-year veteran of the assessor’s office who once served as interim assessor is running against Matt Keating, the current assessor who’s become one of the more controversial names in the county.

It’s a mouthful, but that’s as concise as I could get it. I’m sure by August, I’ll have it down.

I’ll admit upfront, I’m new to all of this. I don’t own a home in Natrona County or anywhere else, and will probably be a renter for at least the next decade of my life. I don’t pay property taxes, I’ve never received a notice of valuation, and I don’t have a mortgage.

So when I’m reporting on these things, I have to ask people to dumb it down for me as much as possible. On Friday, when covering a property tax refund program, I called offices in five different counties with a single question to make sure I understood what was going on.

When I first met Keating, a few months ago, I sat in his office while he painstakingly sketched out the equation assessors use, as he pulled up tract information on two large monitors and produced formulas and price lists and letters.

This week, before interviewing his opponent, Tammy Saulsbury, I read dozens of old stories from the Star-Tribune and other local news sites to catch up on her time in the office, and editorials (from both sides!) to get a better picture of her 2018 run against Keating. And again, speaking to Keating in his office on Tuesday, I took notes as he scribbled notes for me to take back to the office and played a video of a legislative hearing from his phone, all in an effort to make me understand.

Even after all that, there’s still a big part of the story I’m missing, as someone who’s not actually affected by the assessor. I’ve heard people generalize about Keating’s record in the office, and have heard off-hand comments about how much people’s property values have gone up in the last four years.

But I want to hear from you. If you’ve had any experience with the assessor’s office — good or bad — in recent years, let me know. Notice your home’s value going way up, or staying the same (maybe even more noteworthy these days)? Have you protested your valuation and won? Or been faced with an insurmountable wall of bureaucracy? What was the process like, what did you learn, what do you tell others about it now? Let me know.

I want to know, in your words, why you might be so invested in this race. I love to talk about how important local government is, and how close-to-home the consequences for these elections are, and this might be the closest.

You can send me a note at ellen.gerst@trib.com or give me a call at (307) 337-6525.

