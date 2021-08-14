Casper Notebook: Can a camera stop a vandal?

Last weekend, according to a Facebook post from David Street Station, there were two instances of vandalism at the plaza.
A hand dryer was pulled off the wall in the men’s bathroom. Out front, a sandcastle built by a volunteer to raise money for a local child’s medical treatment was destroyed. The acts of vandalism provoked a strong public reaction — especially on social media. Many commentators called for city and station officials to take some action to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
In response to the episode, the Downtown Development Authority may be considering adding more surveillance cameras at David Street Station.
This sort of thing always perks my ears right up — I have a long-standing borderline obsession with surveillance and privacy, and impulsively check the ceiling of any room I walk into to scope out if there are any cameras watching me. I wipe my search history, browser cache and tracked data from Google every month or so (not because I have something to hide, although I realize that’s what someone with something to hide would say).
And while I understand the theoretical usefulness of surveillance in response to a situation like this, I’d say installing more cameras in this case would do more to quell the titters of the concerned public than to actually stop vandalism going forward.
There are already thousands of dollars’ worth of cameras watching over most parts of the station — they caught evidence of someone leaving graffiti there recently, but police reportedly haven’t been able to track down a suspect.
In my experience, adding more surveillance cameras in a place that’s already mostly covered by them doesn’t do much to discourage bad behavior. For a teen looking to get up to some trouble in Casper, they likely either wouldn’t know or wouldn’t care, will throw on a hoodie to hide their face or will just find another place to go vandalize instead.
With a little thought, it’s not hard for the bright youth of Casper to think of another thing to knock down or tamper with, and then we’re all back at square one.
David Street Station is one of the city’s best assets, and definitely one of its most popular spots, so the way I see it there are always going to be some darn kids trying to mess around there.
Destroying a meticulously and beautifully made sand castle built to raise money for a child’s treatment is a shame, and I feel for the artist and everyone who didn’t get to see it in person before it was knocked down.
And the hand dryer is a pain to put back in place — but since that happened in the bathroom, where placing cameras would be its own, more serious crime, adding surveillance wouldn’t help prevent that kind of thing or catch a perp if it happens again.
But if you’re a kid (or anyone, for that matter) looking to blow off steam and undeterred by the danger of being caught, a camera isn’t going to stop you. Clearly, it hasn’t been a deterrent so far at David Street Station. And as far as these things go, a hand dryer taken off the wall isn’t too bad.
