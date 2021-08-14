Casper Notebook: Can a camera stop a vandal?

There are already thousands of dollars’ worth of cameras watching over most parts of the station — they caught evidence of someone leaving graffiti there recently, but police reportedly haven’t been able to track down a suspect.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In my experience, adding more surveillance cameras in a place that’s already mostly covered by them doesn’t do much to discourage bad behavior. For a teen looking to get up to some trouble in Casper, they likely either wouldn’t know or wouldn’t care, will throw on a hoodie to hide their face or will just find another place to go vandalize instead.

With a little thought, it’s not hard for the bright youth of Casper to think of another thing to knock down or tamper with, and then we’re all back at square one.

David Street Station is one of the city’s best assets, and definitely one of its most popular spots, so the way I see it there are always going to be some darn kids trying to mess around there.

Destroying a meticulously and beautifully made sand castle built to raise money for a child’s treatment is a shame, and I feel for the artist and everyone who didn’t get to see it in person before it was knocked down.