Casper Notebook: Casper's biggest Star

About two days after I moved here, a friend texted me: “JEFFREE STAR LIVES IN CASPER?”

That was the first I’d heard about it, but it was far from the last. Soon, I started seeing him everywhere online — posting about getting his new license plates just days before I did, raving about Mexican food in Casper on Youtube or showing up in other local news outlets for a donation he made.

I knew Star as a Youtuber that seemed to always be involved with some sort of drama or controversy, and I knew he sold (a lot of) makeup. But I didn’t start following him on social media until I knew he was my neighbor. Now, I consider myself an expert.

I was just as confused as anyone as to why he made the move — he just seemed so Los Angeles, with the nice flashy cars and colored wigs and multi-million-dollar makeup business.

Since then, I’ve only spotted him in the flesh once, on a Sunday morning in June. He was downtown with a few friends, getting into a white Jeep Rubicon with what looked like a big bag of Eggington’s to go.

Now, he’s here to stay. His California house is for sale, and he said recently he plans on staying in Casper full-time.