Casper Notebook: Casper's biggest Star

About two days after I moved here, a friend texted me: “JEFFREE STAR LIVES IN CASPER?”
That was the first I’d heard about it, but it was far from the last. Soon, I started seeing him everywhere online — posting about getting his new license plates just days before I did, raving about Mexican food in Casper on Youtube or showing up in other local news outlets for a donation he made.
I knew Star as a Youtuber that seemed to always be involved with some sort of drama or controversy, and I knew he sold (a lot of) makeup. But I didn’t start following him on social media until I knew he was my neighbor. Now, I consider myself an expert.
I was just as confused as anyone as to why he made the move — he just seemed so Los Angeles, with the nice flashy cars and colored wigs and multi-million-dollar makeup business.
Since then, I’ve only spotted him in the flesh once, on a Sunday morning in June. He was downtown with a few friends, getting into a white Jeep Rubicon with what looked like a big bag of Eggington’s to go.
Now, he’s here to stay. His California house is for sale, and he said recently he plans on staying in Casper full-time.
As a reporter who covers the city of Casper, I’d only covered Star once before, when he and his friend got in a car crash in April and had to go to the hospital. He had fallen victim to my worst nightmare as a fellow Wyoming transplant who wasn’t used to driving on icy roads.
When word got out that he was going to be co-sponsoring the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Pops in the Park concert, though, we knew it was time to write about Star.
I’ve never been able to get in touch with him — after first trying in December — so in reporting this week’s story, I tried to talk to anyone I could find who had any sort of relationship with him here. I wanted to paint the most complete picture of his time here that I could without getting to ask him the questions that have been burning in my mind — why Casper? Why yaks? Do you like it here?
Based on his recent donations and continued raves about Wyoming life online, Star is serious about making Casper his long-term home. And from what I found reporting this story, Casper seems ready to coexist with him.
What are your impressions of Casper’s biggest celebrity? Whether you’ve met him or, like many of us, only know him from the Internet, let me know your thoughts by emailing ellen.gerst@trib.com or dropping me a line (307) 266-0544.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.