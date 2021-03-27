Casper Notebook: Checking in with City Council member Khrystyn Lutz

KL: Council can definitely feel like a full-time job. … There have been some weeks I’ve worked it out and based on the hours I’ve done for City Council I’m getting like four dollars an hour. Which is fine — no one does City Council for the money, you do it to help the community. But my full-time job is as the vice president of operations for Pathfinder Federal Credit Union. And my background is actually in public accounting and I used to be an auditor and did tax preparation and things of that nature, so I try to bring that to the table as much as I can, especially from the audit side. Now, my life is much more finance based, so anytime that questions surrounding things of that nature come up I try to lend as much help as I can.

And then obviously, the whole five minutes a day that I'm not consumed with my job or City Council, I have two young kids at home. So, very very busy.

CST: What are some things you’re focusing on right now?

KL: Well, we don't technically have our budget discussion until May, but it is a very prevalent underlying topic of a lot of our work. It hangs over basically anything that we're talking about or looking at right now. My background is in accounting and finance, and so obviously when I ran for office, I was like. “Hey, this skill set and the value that I offer is accounting and finance,” and so obviously, I try to be as involved and in the numbers as possible. But my main focus and attention right now is just preparing for the budget, looking at everything I can look at and just trying to help anyway that I can.

