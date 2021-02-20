Casper Notebook: Checking in with city council member Kyle Gamroth

KG: The feral cat feeding ban is one of those issues that I felt like the city council really dropped the ball on. They spent hours talking about that issue specifically, and in five minutes on Google you can find out that a feral cat feeding ban, as far as I can tell, has never proven to be an effective way of managing a feral cat population. You can look at the thousands of other communities in our country alone that have tried that, and it hasn't worked. So why would we even entertain the idea? To me, it didn't make any sense. I've connected with some of those folks that protested in front of City Hall and spoke to council that were really passionate about that issue, and they have some really interesting ideas about how Metro Animal Shelter could partner with nonprofits to fund trap, spay and neuter programs to manage the feral cat population. We have lots of people in our community very passionate about this issue that are already volunteering their time and effort to work towards a better outcome. That was part of the reason I ran for city council, the frustration of elected officials not identifying those areas where we have people in the community that care passionately, that are willing to help volunteer their time and effort to get something done.