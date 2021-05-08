Casper Notebook: City transit service starts its engine

After a somewhat tumultuous transition, the city of Casper is set to take over transit operations in the area this weekend.
What riders need to know right now, Community Development Director Liz Becher said, is that service will be running as usual. The buses will follow the same routes, riders can pay their fare just as they always have and the dial-a-ride service is smoothly running.
To reserve rides ahead of time, riders can now call 307-235-8273 for the newly named Assist service. For information on the fixed bus route service, riders can call Casper Area Link at 307-235-8287. Going forward, the city-run service will be known as Casper Area Transit.
“The best part is the riders are going to see the same friendly faces behind the wheel,” Becher said.
Those include Tina Walrack, who’s been a bus driver in Casper for 16 years. She drives the red route, where she has built relationships with lots of her regular passengers.
The city hired 27 employees from the Casper Area Transportation Coalition, whose contract with Casper was terminated early after a city report found the agency was receiving extra funds. Walrack said she only knows two drivers not making the switch — one of them is planning to move, and the other is retiring.
“I’m positive, my other coworkers are positive about it,” Walrack said. “We’re excited for a new change.”
For the time being, the buses around town will have duct tape blocking out the old CATC phone numbers. But before long, they’ll be getting a makeover with wrapping emblazoned with the routes’ new names and numbers.
Becher said they’ll also bear the operation’s tagline, “Passengers are our passion and purpose,” which she said came out of repeated interviews with drivers and employees who echoed that sentiment.
“I thought that really summed it up, and it comes straight from the mouth and the heart of the current employee team,” Becher said. “It’s a small state where everybody keeps an eye out for one another.”
Becher said she and other city employees would be getting up and at ‘em at 6 a.m. Saturday for their first day of operations. Buses will still run out of the Fourth Street depot, and riders calling into the dispatch center should recognize the voices on the other end of the line. Casper, Becher told City Council members on Tuesday, will be spending some money up front on dispatch software, bus wraps and other starting costs — bringing the budget for this year’s operation to around $3 million.
Walrack said the one thing she wants riders to know is that there’s no need to be worried over the change. As far as she’s concerned, it’s business as usual behind the wheel.
“I go back Monday morning,” Walrack said on her day off on Friday, “I guess I’m just going to show up, drive my route and we’ll go from there.”