Casper Notebook: City transit service starts its engine

For the time being, the buses around town will have duct tape blocking out the old CATC phone numbers. But before long, they’ll be getting a makeover with wrapping emblazoned with the routes’ new names and numbers.

Becher said they’ll also bear the operation’s tagline, “Passengers are our passion and purpose,” which she said came out of repeated interviews with drivers and employees who echoed that sentiment.

“I thought that really summed it up, and it comes straight from the mouth and the heart of the current employee team,” Becher said. “It’s a small state where everybody keeps an eye out for one another.”

Becher said she and other city employees would be getting up and at ‘em at 6 a.m. Saturday for their first day of operations. Buses will still run out of the Fourth Street depot, and riders calling into the dispatch center should recognize the voices on the other end of the line. Casper, Becher told City Council members on Tuesday, will be spending some money up front on dispatch software, bus wraps and other starting costs — bringing the budget for this year’s operation to around $3 million.

Walrack said the one thing she wants riders to know is that there’s no need to be worried over the change. As far as she’s concerned, it’s business as usual behind the wheel.

“I go back Monday morning,” Walrack said on her day off on Friday, “I guess I’m just going to show up, drive my route and we’ll go from there.”

