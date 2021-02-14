Casper Notebook: Civic engagement, information and you

Most weeks, this column will be home to interesting Casper-area news tidbits, helpful explanations for confusing processes and a healthy amount of my own musings. But this week, we’d like to hand you all the mic.
As part of a partnership with the Wyoming Humanities Council, we are working on a pair of stories on access to information and civic engagement in the age of COVID-19.
The COVD-19 learning curve has been severe. The South China Morning Post in Dec. 2019, described the virus as a “mystery pneumonia,” that had by that time infected “dozens” in Wuhan, China. By early January 2020, the World Health Organization was attributing the mysterious illness to a new type of coronavirus.
Global knowledge about the novel coronavirus, formally “SARS-CoV-2,” has grown significantly since the early days of the pandemic. But as scientists, medical experts and political leaders learned more about the virus, information about everything from how it spreads to how sick it can make a person changed constantly as more research was conducted.
In early March, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said face masks weren’t necessary unless a person was actively sick. By the end of the month, health officials changed course and began recommending everyone wear masks in public settings. Subsequent research has proven face masks are among the most effective tools to limit transmission of a virus that has killed millions worldwide and more than 600 Wyomingites.
But the frequent updates to information have led to frustration and confusion among many, according to Pew and Gallup surveys.
This project seeks to look at how information is shared during a public health crisis, and how political leaders and health officials can better communicate medical information during future emergencies.
We want to hear from our readers as we report these stories. Has it been difficult to find trustworthy information about the pandemic? Do you trust the news sources you rely on for information? How can your leaders communicate better in the future? Let us know by emailing morgan.hughes@trib.com or editors@trib.com.
We’re also looking into local government participation — the reasons people choose to participate or not in the civic process in their own communities.
On one hand, keeping tabs on the municipal government is easier than ever, at least in Casper where all council meetings are streamed online and community members can register to call into a meeting to give public comment without leaving the couch. On the other, the bureaucracy can be frustrating and confusing from the outside, and there can be a long road between voicing a concern and seeing it addressed officially.
After seeing a November meeting with Natrona County officials discussing the surge in coronavirus cases shut down in the face of hecklers, we’re wondering how vocal minorities have an effect on local politics. Do those who shout the loudest end up being the only ones heard?
Do you feel represented on a local level, and if not, what are some barriers you face in trying to make sure your interests are heard by your local officials? How could they make it easier or more comfortable to give feedback?
We’re looking for feedback from you on these issues — send us an email at ellen.gerst@trib.com or editors@trib.com with your thoughts. If you have personal experience with trying to make your voice heard at the local level, tell us about it! What issue were you addressing, what did your participation look like and what came of it? And if you’ve never engaged with your local government or officials, tell us what’s keeping you out of that conversation.