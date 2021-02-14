Casper Notebook: Civic engagement, information and you

But the frequent updates to information have led to frustration and confusion among many, according to Pew and Gallup surveys.

This project seeks to look at how information is shared during a public health crisis, and how political leaders and health officials can better communicate medical information during future emergencies.

We want to hear from our readers as we report these stories. Has it been difficult to find trustworthy information about the pandemic? Do you trust the news sources you rely on for information? How can your leaders communicate better in the future? Let us know by emailing morgan.hughes@trib.com or editors@trib.com.

We’re also looking into local government participation — the reasons people choose to participate or not in the civic process in their own communities.

On one hand, keeping tabs on the municipal government is easier than ever, at least in Casper where all council meetings are streamed online and community members can register to call into a meeting to give public comment without leaving the couch. On the other, the bureaucracy can be frustrating and confusing from the outside, and there can be a long road between voicing a concern and seeing it addressed officially.