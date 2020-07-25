Casper Notebook: Doing the city's dirty work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have an image of a dumpster superimposed on my brain. I can see its heavy plastic cover in a lean-to across stacks of white garbage bags, loose clothing and heaps of aged office supplies.

The image is of all my stuff. Loaded in piles and ballooning out of the little green dumpster that sat behind the last apartment I lived in before graduating college. When I moved to Wyoming, I did so with what my dad and I could fit in his SUV. I left a lot behind, most of it in that dumpster.

I didn’t see it happen, but I assume someone eventually came to haul it away. My little life before.

I’m not trying to make you sentimental about your garbage. (Then again, maybe I am.) But I think you can see what I’m trying to say. You throw something in a bin and never see it again. If you thought about it, you could probably surmise what happens next. But if you live in the city, you probably don’t have to think about it.

The true purpose of this column is to explore the city of Casper, talk to new people and learn a bit more about how things work. Well, I really don’t know anything about what happens to my garbage after I toss it in the bin.

So this week our photographer Cayla Nimmo and I drove out to Casper’s Solid Waste Facility to learn a bit about our trash.