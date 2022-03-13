Casper Notebook: Dollars and cents

It felt like deja vu.

On Tuesday night, the Casper City Council again postponed a decision on converting Durbin and Wolcott streets to two-ways downtown. They did the same in October, looking for more information on the project and its potential effects on traffic and businesses in the area. This time, they asked for more information on potential grants to help fund the project before giving the go-ahead.

Council members hemmed and hawed at the price — $750,000 for both streets, a number that’s only gone up since the project was first proposed. Some called the project a want, not a need, while others said with inflation as high as it is, we should act now.

After that debate Tuesday, the council’s attention turned to capital spending. A select few items were pulled out for discussion — some events center improvements, more than $2 million to reconstruct Midwest Avenue and more than $6 million for other street projects. But most of the $36 million in capital spending brought to the table covers many more line items that won’t get the kind of attention paid to this one project.

For example, the city is proposing spending $25,000 every year until 2024 to add educational signs at recycling depots to stop people from contaminating the bins. That’s the cost, according to the city, to put signs at a single depot. The city has eight.

There’s a proposal to move one of those depots, the one near the Meals on Wheels building, to the ice arena parking lot on Fourth Street, to stop debris from blowing into the cemetery. To improve the lot’s asphalt and fencing, the city estimates it’ll cost $90,000.

Two hundred thousand dollars is proposed to extend E street near the interstate to the west of Center. There’s $50,000 proposed to repaint light poles on Center Street and to update the lights to LEDs.

There are also big-ticket items like $1.6 million for the First Street Gateway river restoration project, aimed at making a park area off the North Platte near downtown.

I know I’m not innocent here — what the paper chooses to cover or leave out can skew residents’ understanding of what’s going on, too. Most of you (hopefully, for your sanity’s sake) probably don’t spend your free time flicking through 300-page budget documents, and if you’re reading this, you probably trust the Star-Tribune at least a little to bring you what you need to know.

And while I can’t cover everything, I find that isolating certain projects and taking things out of context makes them seem more controversial than they typically are. If you want to look over the entire capital budget proposal discussed on Tuesday, you can find it on the city’s website in the March 8 packet starting on page 287.

But none of this money is set in stone, and we still have a few months of budget discussions to go after Tuesday’s first conversation. So let me know what projects are most important to you (and while you’re at it, let your council member know), or what you’d like to see covered. You can reach me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or at (307) 266-0544.

