Casper Notebook: Don't ghost the vote

If you’re preparing to hit the streets tonight, wear layers. If you’re staying in and dishing out candy to trick-or-treaters, be generous. And if you’re like me, living in a building where there are no kids and where I likely won’t get any expectant knocks on my door, you might be getting ready for another regular Sunday night.

But after the kids clear out and the candy is sorted, with the requisite parental tax taken out, the adults will have their turn to line up for their own treat — casting a vote in a local election.

No matter how hard I try, I’m not sure that I can make voting for a specific purpose tax sound mouthwatering or fun. Sadly, some things in life can’t measure up to the rush of receiving free candy from strangers (kids, remember, this is the only night you can do that).

The tax, which would add a sixth cent of sales tax in the county for three months next year to fund a pair of construction projects (you can read more about them on trib.com), is the only thing on the ballot. A few hundred people have already submitted early votes or absentee ballots, but if you haven’t voted by the time you’re reading this, you’re going to have to head to the polls.

You can check your polling place based on your address on the county’s website at vote.natronacounty-wy.gov or by calling the elections office at 307-235-9217. If you voted in the last election, you’ll be going to the same place.

Tuesday will also be the first time that Natrona County will put on an election with the state’s new voter ID law in place, a marker that’s contentious for some and impossibly boring for others. The long and short of it is that it makes voting — which most people already dread — just a tad more inaccessible for some.

Luckily, I do have my state ID on hand. And, completely serious here, I’m actually excited to use it on Tuesday, to register to vote and to cast my first ballot since moving to Wyoming.

It’s just one question, one tick box, a yes or no, but we’re still likely to have a much lower turnout than any general election would. That means that your vote, and the votes of everyone who disagrees with you, are worth that much more this round.

When I was covering Boston City Council elections in 2019, one of the seats was won by exactly one vote. They recounted, looked at a couple of rejected ballots, and counted again, and still — 22,492 votes for Julia Meija and 22,491 for Alejandra St. Guillen. Whatever cynicism I had about voting, especially in local elections, vanished when I saw that final count.

So grab your ID (you can use a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card, a tribal identification card, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military card, a Medicare insurance card, or a Medicaid insurance card), find your polling place and give yourself 20 minutes to vote on Tuesday. I might see you there!

Any questions about how to vote or what you’re voting on? You can check our guide at trib.com, give me a ring at (307) 266-0544 or send me a message at ellen.gerst@trib.com.

