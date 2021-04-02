Casper Notebook: Enough to go around at Poverty Resistance

“What we say to people is, you come to us first and see what we got and load up,” Budenske said, “and then go to the grocery store and take what money or food stamps you have to fill in the blanks.”

People picking up boxes at Poverty Resistance can also go through the normal food pantry line to snag some more produce, meat, bread or whatever the pantry has in stock that day.

Budenske said people taking boxes don’t necessarily have to take everything inside, especially if they know they aren’t going to use it all.

“Why make people take something they’re not going to eat? Some of the other food pantries do it, and their attitude is, ‘You're begging for food, you're lucky with what you get,’” Budenske said. “My attitude is, the wastefulness of the United States is that we waste 40% of the food that's produced in this country. We're not going to solve that problem by just shoving food at people that they don't want.”

If the boxes aren’t all gone by the end of the day, Budenske said she can usually count on a Facebook post advertising the extra food to drum up some more takers and more volunteers willing to drive boxes out to people who may not be able to come down on their own.

If you or someone you know could use a box of food or some extra groceries, the Poverty Resistance food pantry is open to all this Saturday from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. During a normal week, the pantry is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

