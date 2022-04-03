Casper Notebook: Fielding feedback

I asked, and you delivered.

Some weeks, when I ask for feedback on our coverage or suggestions for upcoming stories, I find nothing in my inbox on Monday. But other weeks, I come into work to find a flurry of responses online and a backlog of voicemails on my office phone.

In the last few weeks, I’ve gotten some great feedback from readers on what you want to see in the paper, and what questions you find yourself asking from our stories.

I try to answer as many people as I can, but can’t get back to everyone. If you’ve sent me a note or left me a message, you can be sure that your idea has been added to my list.

In response to our coverage on the ongoing public notice petition against Mills and Bar Nunn, I heard from a newspaper editor in Pennsylvania, formerly from Dubois, who made the case for newspapers embracing their online presence. Having news available online makes sense for a place like Wyoming, he said, where bad weather and crashes can close roads to smaller towns like Hulett and Big Piney.

He also argued that papers have to become more savvy with online advertising to stay afloat and keep informing their communities, though I disagreed with his point that journalists should be trained to sell ads (to me, that poses a great conflict of interest especially in smaller communities).

I also got a message from a researcher for the Montana Legislature, looking for more information on the issue and lawsuit as that state studies electronic public notices. She was interested in the constitutional claims made in the most recent filings, and I was happy to share the documents I had on hand.

I’ve also gotten some great story leads from readers recently. One suggested we check out the Casper Speedway — somewhere I meant to get to last summer, but didn’t get the chance.

Another suggested we put together an explainer on recycling in Casper — what can and can’t go in the bins at the depots around town. This past week, our photographer Lauren Miller and I got to go out to the landfill and talk to Cindie Langston, the city’s solid waste manager, to follow up on that idea. She walked us through what kind of plastic can and can’t be recycled at local depots, where different kinds of paper should be shorted and how contamination affects a load being accepted down the road at a processing facility.

I was particularly excited to learn that paperboard, or the pressed cardboard that makes up things like cereal boxes and lots of other food packaging, can actually be recycled in the magazine bins. I won’t give away too much more here, but look out for that explainer soon.

If an idea has tickled your mind but you haven’t reached out yet, please let me know what else you’d like to see covered locally. You can reach me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

