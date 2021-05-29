Casper Notebook: From scraps to riches

EG: Why the name?

DO: I wanted to illustrate that this is more than just throwing your food scraps away, you’re really contributing to the creation of soil. So it becomes an element in your home kitchen that enables you to ensure that your food waste is being used instead of just going to landfill. It also gives the hens some diversity in their diet. It’s not just the food scraps, they also eat a lot of the bugs and stuff that tend to form around them. That’s really important for their diet, it makes a really high-quality egg.

EG: So take me through how the Adopt-a-Bucket system works.

DO: When somebody signs on to the Adopt-a-Bucket program, it’s a $10 starter pack fee. You can sign up online (cackleberryfg.com), that’s the easiest. In every bucket I’ll send some kind of carbonaceous or absorbent material — sawdust, wood pellets, sometimes wood ash — that helps mitigate foul odors and keeps everything a little more pleasant.