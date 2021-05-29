Casper Notebook: From scraps to riches

My freezer is full of food scraps. Years of living with a compost bin on my kitchen counter has spoiled me, and I can’t bring myself to throw away carrot peels, cauliflower leaves, onion skins or the mound of coffee grounds I produce throughout the work week. Occasionally, I make stock with the veggies, but one girl can only use so much stock.
But a friend recently told me about a composting service, run by a local farm, that makes it easy to send your scraps somewhere more productive than the landfill.
I got the opportunity to chat with Devon Olsen, who runs Cackleberry Farm and Garden just north of Bar Nunn. He also runs a door-to-door composting service, where you can order a bucket for food scraps and have it picked up as often as once a week.
Ellen Gerst: Tell me about the farm!
Devon Olsen: It’s a small, direct-to-consumer farm business, I started it in 2016. I started with pasture-raised poultry, and I’ve just kind of grown from there. We do grass-fed lamb, fresh cut microgreens, sunflower shoots, pea shoots and broccoli microgreens. And then I do eggs when I have them, and that’s what the compost is connected to. So the egg-layers basically work as a compost system for me, I give them a large bed where all the compost goes into. And when that’s filled up, it gets kind of dumped down the line and moved down to a bulk pile where eventually it will get used in the garden. So the compost service, I call it the Adopt-a-Bucket program, I started offering that in the winter of 2019-2020.
EG: Why the name?
DO: I wanted to illustrate that this is more than just throwing your food scraps away, you’re really contributing to the creation of soil. So it becomes an element in your home kitchen that enables you to ensure that your food waste is being used instead of just going to landfill. It also gives the hens some diversity in their diet. It’s not just the food scraps, they also eat a lot of the bugs and stuff that tend to form around them. That’s really important for their diet, it makes a really high-quality egg.
EG: So take me through how the Adopt-a-Bucket system works.
DO: When somebody signs on to the Adopt-a-Bucket program, it’s a $10 starter pack fee. You can sign up online (cackleberryfg.com), that’s the easiest. In every bucket I’ll send some kind of carbonaceous or absorbent material — sawdust, wood pellets, sometimes wood ash — that helps mitigate foul odors and keeps everything a little more pleasant.
And then after that, it costs $1 to exchange the bucket. I pick it up when I’m doing food deliveries on Tuesdays, then it gets dumped into a bulking bin right at the beginning of the compost system, and the chickens have access to it from that point on. They’ll start scratching through it and picking for any bugs they want to eat, any of the fungus or food scraps or vegetables. Once that bin gets filled, it gets tipped over, then gets turned 10 more times before going to the bulking pile to be used in the garden. That takes roughly anywhere from six months to two years.
EG: What can be composted?
DO: Because it’s such a long-form compost, there’s not a huge risk of pathogen transfer, like you would see in a shorter compost. So we allow a wide variety of things, like food scraps, coffee grounds, dairy products, meats, eggshells, stuff like that, because chickens are scavengers and if given the opportunity they love some raw meat. The one thing I really don’t want to see in there is anything poultry-related. I don’t really like to encourage cannibalistic behavior.
You can sign up for Cackleberry Farm and Garden’s Adopt-a-Bucket program on their website.