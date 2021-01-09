Casper Notebook: Getting to know me, getting to know you

Hi, Casper, it’s nice to meet you. I’m Ellen.

Hopefully, I’m not a total stranger to some of you. I started covering the city of Casper and crime in Wyoming almost exactly a month ago, so you may have seen some of my coverage in the A pages.

I might have met you while trying to change my car's registration or while navigating the bureaucracy of Casper and Natrona County’s courts. Or I may have come to your home to buy furniture off Facebook Marketplace, my favorite form of social media since moving into my very empty apartment.

On one of those trips, I exposed myself as a Casper newcomer when, after loading a beautiful bookcase into my backseat, I got stuck. The bookshelf’s seller, who had warned me about ice on the road before I left, came out to find my car perpendicular to the curb, wheels spinning. He told me to crank the wheel to the left and pushed my tire to get me back on the road. People don’t usually help each other like that where I’m from.