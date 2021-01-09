Casper Notebook: Getting to know me, getting to know you

Hi, Casper, it’s nice to meet you. I’m Ellen.
Hopefully, I’m not a total stranger to some of you. I started covering the city of Casper and crime in Wyoming almost exactly a month ago, so you may have seen some of my coverage in the A pages.
I might have met you while trying to change my car's registration or while navigating the bureaucracy of Casper and Natrona County’s courts. Or I may have come to your home to buy furniture off Facebook Marketplace, my favorite form of social media since moving into my very empty apartment.
On one of those trips, I exposed myself as a Casper newcomer when, after loading a beautiful bookcase into my backseat, I got stuck. The bookshelf’s seller, who had warned me about ice on the road before I left, came out to find my car perpendicular to the curb, wheels spinning. He told me to crank the wheel to the left and pushed my tire to get me back on the road. People don’t usually help each other like that where I’m from.
At the beginning of December, I packed all my belongings into my hatchback and drove 17 hours from my hometown of Moraga in Northern California. Fans of college basketball might know it as the home of St. Mary’s, alma mater of hoops stars Matthew Dellavedova and Patty Mills. Others don’t usually know it. It’s a small town, about a third of the size of Casper, nestled in a perpetually drought-ridden valley east of Oakland and San Francisco.
Before that, I graduated from Boston College in May with a degree in communication. In my last few months in Boston, I told my friends I was craving a change of scenery — at least some mountains if I could get them. Now, every time I leave the Star-Tribune office, I just grin at the snowy expanse of Casper Mountain.
I’m looking forward to getting to know this town and the kind, helpful people who live here. I’m also always looking for recommendations for hikes nearby, bars with good gin cocktails, local bands and smooth parking lots where I can practice rollerskating without judgment.
Now enough about me — I want to get to know you better. Send me an email or give me a call to tell me what you think needs more attention in Casper, where you’d like to see the city improve or any tips for driving on ice. And if you read one of my stories and find something wrong, or weird or out of context, let me know. I’m listening.
My email (ellen.gerst@trib.com) is always open for tips about things happening around town, questions or concerns about city government or photos of your cat. You can also ring me at the office at 307-266-0544 and follow me on Twitter @ellengerst.