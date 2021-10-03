Casper Notebook: Give the shot another thought

Yet we have about 10 times as many active cases as we did the week after the state’s mask mandate was lifted on Mar. 16. Our deaths have climbed up to nearly 1,000 as of this week, and the case numbers don’t look like they’re going to be slowing down anytime soon. In Casper, just two of Wyoming Medical Center’s 20 ICU beds were open as of Friday.

It’s now October, and the cases and hospitalizations we’re seeing now are eerily similar to the ones we saw during the winter surge. Back then, it was bad enough for Gov. Mark Gordon to cave and issue a mask mandate — an unpopular one, sure, but one that helped get the state back to case numbers in the low hundreds rather than the three and four thousands, where we are again now.

As the weather starts to turn cold again, we’re going to be trading patios for crowded rooms and spending more time indoors, breathing on each other and exchanging germs.

And if nothing changes, we’ll keep logging these deaths every week — mostly adults or older people, from all over the state, some who had to be sent to other states for care since our Wyoming facilities are too full or not equipped to handle their case. We’ve lost enough people already — one is too many — and there’s no more excuse.

So, if you haven’t yet gotten vaccinated, consider this a nudge from a friend. If you have any questions about where to go, what side effects to expect or why you need to get it at all, you can reach out to me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544, or better yet, reach out to a friend who’s gotten the shot to hear their thoughts.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

