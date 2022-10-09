Casper Notebook: Goodbye and thank you

Friday was my last day at the Star-Tribune, and I wanted to take the time to say thank you.

I’ll always remember the feeling of driving over the hill into Casper nearly two years ago, with everything I own in the back of my car, after a quiet two-hour drive from Rawlins.

I knew basically nothing about this city — or really, Wyoming in general — back then. I got the keys to my Center Street apartment, clocked in at the big old Star-Tribune building for the first time, and got to work.

Soon, I found how welcoming and kind Wyomingites are, how passionate they are about what they love and — thankfully — how much some still value the local paper. Every phone call, email or occasional written note in response to a story, good or bad, reminded me how important this job is.

I spent much of my last week tying up loose ends, going through months of letters and saying goodbye to sources. Even as my time here was ending, I was still meeting new people and learning new things while reporting stories on law enforcement in an anti-government group, the decline of commutations in Wyoming and a Casper man’s attempt to revisit his conviction after a victim recanted.

Again and again as I got ready to leave, I kept coming to the same conclusion: I’m so grateful for all the stories I’ve been able to tell here, and for all the people who trusted me enough to tell them.

For the email about a missing cat returning to Casper from Alabama, which turned into one of the sweetest reunions I’ve ever seen.

For the man I interviewed about shoveling snow during last year’s historic storm, who called me up a few weeks later and told me about his fight to put his prosecutor on trial.

For the night spent on Casper Mountain, waiting with the first class of Wyoming naturalists for saw-whet owls that never came.

For the police officers who brought me on ride-alongs and explained the day-to-day grind of their jobs, and for the administrators who helped me with everything else.

For the mothers and fathers, sisters and friends and children who told me about their loved ones in prison, and for the prisoners who sent mountains of mail to give me new insight into what goes on past the barbed wire fence.

And of course for readers who care enough to keep up with the news, send feedback to reporters or even leave a comment on Facebook (as I’ve said before — yes, I read them all). I’m sad and nervous to leave Casper, this beautiful windy place I now love, but it’ll always feel like home.