Casper Notebook: Goodbye, sort of, but not really

So at the very least, I hope it’s had some utility.

As for the beat itself, I’m sad to be leaving the local government job. I love Casper, and it’s been a special privilege to have a front-row seat for how decisions are made here, despite the occasional four-hour City Council meeting. The people who make this community run are good at what they do.

My stories have rarely been the sexiest or the most stirring. Turn-of-the-screw articles about the municipal process don’t tend to get the blood pumping. I understand. But I know our readers value the information. Your local elected officials have so much power over your daily life. Your commute time, your public safety, your recreation. So of course you care what they have to say.

We’ll still be writing about the goings-on of local government. I just won’t be the one doing it for the most part. But you can still send tips and ideas to editors@trib.com.

It’s been an honor to be read by you all, and I hope that continues through this transition. I’ll still be around, of course.

Lastly, I have to ask for just a little patience, and maybe some help. I’m incredibly excited to start digging in on health and education, but it’s an intimidating endeavor, all things considered.