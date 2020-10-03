Casper Notebook: Goodbye, sort of, but not really

It feels strange to write a column saying goodbye when I’m not really going anywhere. But here we are. Starting Monday, I will no longer be the Casper Star-Tribune’s local government reporter, which also means I will no longer be writing the Casper Notebook column. That’s the goodbye.
Our inimitable health and education reporter, Seth Klamann, worked his final Star-Tribune shift this week after four years doggedly covering those beats. On Monday, I’ll take over that coverage.
In a lot of ways, your experience as a reader won’t change. You’ll still get news about local government, (and until we hire another person to write that news, it’s likely you’ll still be reading my copy.) But this is something new, so I wanted to say a few things before my obligation to this column is absolved forever.
I haven’t always loved writing this. If you’re a longtime Star-Tribune reader then I’m sure you know I wasn’t the first local government reporter tasked with this weekly assignment, and I’m sure it’s looked different under each. But I’ll be honest, I’ve had a hard time finding my footing with this.
What authority do I, a transplant to the state with less than two years of residency, have to opine about anything? So I tried to approach the duty as more of an exploration than a sermon. I’ve used this space to answer my own questions about the process of government in Natrona County and the city of Casper, and to occasionally highlight something interesting about the community.
So at the very least, I hope it’s had some utility.
As for the beat itself, I’m sad to be leaving the local government job. I love Casper, and it’s been a special privilege to have a front-row seat for how decisions are made here, despite the occasional four-hour City Council meeting. The people who make this community run are good at what they do.
My stories have rarely been the sexiest or the most stirring. Turn-of-the-screw articles about the municipal process don’t tend to get the blood pumping. I understand. But I know our readers value the information. Your local elected officials have so much power over your daily life. Your commute time, your public safety, your recreation. So of course you care what they have to say.
We’ll still be writing about the goings-on of local government. I just won’t be the one doing it for the most part. But you can still send tips and ideas to editors@trib.com.
It’s been an honor to be read by you all, and I hope that continues through this transition. I’ll still be around, of course.
Lastly, I have to ask for just a little patience, and maybe some help. I’m incredibly excited to start digging in on health and education, but it’s an intimidating endeavor, all things considered.
So my ask is this — reach out. Give me a call. Send me an email. If you have ideas for me, great! I am eager to hear what you think I should be spending my time on. If you think I got something wrong, I want to know that, too.
You can email me at morgan.hughes@trib.com, or call me at the office at 307-266-0505. (Just, you know, be nice about it.)
