Casper Notebook: Handling with care

I say this most weeks, but — it’s been a busy week.

I was flying back into Casper on Monday, fresh off some family time. I checked my phone in the Salt Lake City airport and saw the news of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, and already a flurry of reactions and coverage on the implications of Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned.

Well, that’s what I’m working on this week, I thought.

Covering an issue as contentious as abortion, and one where neither side seems interested in changing their views, is always hard.

Thankfully, covering the COVID-19 pandemic and response, as well as the Wyoming Legislature, have prepared me to be thoughtful and thorough in my attempts to give all viewpoints fair play. I’ve talked to public health officials and anti-vaccine advocates alike, and made a dozen calls a day to state lawmakers to make sure all perspectives on a controversial bill are heard.

Just a few weeks ago, after an abortion and women’s health clinic confirmed plans to open in Casper, our photographer Lauren Miller and I covered a protest at the planned site on Second Street.

Most people there opposed abortion, and most of those for religious reasons. I talked to dozens of people who fervently feel that abortion is murdering a child, and who don’t want the Casper clinic to open at all.

But up on the grass outside the clinic, its founder and members of a local advisory board were showing support for abortion access in Casper. They told me abortion is an essential part of health care and that the decision to carry a child to term should be up to the person who is pregnant.

In the days before that protest, I talked with both pro-abortion rights and anti-abortion Casper residents at length. I checked back in with both sides this week, after the Roe draft leaked, and heard many of the same sentiments — but now, though most were hesitant to take the draft as a decision, the hypotheticals about Wyoming’s trigger ban seem much more real.

I try my best to be as fair as I can while on the job. I nod when I’m interviewing someone (I even catch myself doing it while on the phone), not to show that I agree with what they’re saying, but to show that I’m listening and understanding them. I have my own opinions, as a person, on the things I cover, and I do what I can to try and keep those out of my reporting.

But, as I’ve written before, I read the comments. Especially on a story like this one, where we’re reporting on people’s opinions in addition to facts, there’s a lot of criticism from both sides of the issue on how we report on it and even what language we use. People on Facebook like to accuse us of pushing an agenda, or deliberately silencing certain people, but what they likely don’t know is we constantly discuss the best method of coverage and what words are best and most impartial in a given story.

If there are any ways you feel we could improve in our coverage of these sticky topics, please let us know. You can always reach me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

