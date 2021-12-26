Casper Notebook: Help the Grinch, or arrest him?

If you’ve walked around downtown recently, or gone on Facebook in the last few weeks, you’ll have seen the Grinch purportedly wreaking havoc on Casper. (He even showed up for a lengthy public comment at this week’s county commissioners’ meeting.)

The famously anti-Christmas grump was on the run from the Casper police, eventually being caught at David Street Station last week after a low-speed chase, streamed online for all to see.

But the stunt misses the lesson the Grinch is meant to teach us about Christmas (and, if you live in Casper, you paid for every hour of it with your tax dollars).

The Grinch, in whichever telling of his story you’re most familiar with, becomes so bitter and angry because he’s ridiculed and isolates himself from his community. It takes someone who sympathizes with him to bring him back down from Mount Crumpit and to help him realize the true meaning of Christmas — that it’s about the relationships you build, not the gifts you get or give.

A columnist for America Magazine also recently wrote on this subject, pointing out that the trend of local police stations pulling these Grinch stunts highlights the justice system’s default response to troublemakers — punishment, not rehabilitation.

The Grinch’s heart can’t grow three sizes if he’s spending Christmas in the county jail. In fact, I’d wager that’s exactly the kind of place where it’s likely to shrink even further, isolated from the community at a time where everyone is meant to come together.

Instead of being around to hear the carols that eventually change his mind about the holiday, the Grinch has been discarded. The people in the Casper Police Department’s Facebook comment who rejoiced at his arrest can forget about him while they finish their shopping and make their rounds at Christmas parties.

But there were also people in the comments pointing out this discrepancy, asking if they could contribute to the Grinch’s bond so he could get out in time for Christmas or offering to host him for the holiday. Others wondered whether Cindy Lou Who is licensed as an attorney — after all, who else has shown they’re willing to help him?

When courts are setting bond for people in jail on to-be-tried charges, one of the things they consider is whether the person has “ties to the community.” (That phrase haunted me when I first started this job, making me think about my own ties to my new home in Casper. Sure, I had a good job and great coworkers, but would they bail me out of jail?) Whether you’re new in town or just disenfranchised by it, going to jail is a sure way to avoid building those community ties.

It’s not that deep! you may groan, police pretending to arrest someone in a Grinch costume is just a bit of fun that makes kids happy, so what?

But to that I say that the stories we tell — whether it’s the Grinch’s story, or other Christmas favorites like George Bailey or Buddy the Elf — reflect how we treat others and teach us lessons about coexisting with our communities, especially the youngest among us. So instead of locking up the Grinch and throwing away the key, try to be a Cindy Lou this winter, and you’ll see goodness in everyone.

Have you been helped by a stranger or shown some unexpected kindness this Christmas season? Share the love with me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

