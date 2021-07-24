Casper Notebook: It's a long road for electric scooters in Casper

The new version presented Tuesday lifted all those restrictions downtown, so Casperites can wheel all around downtown. But now there’s the issue of fees — how much to charge companies like Bird to use public space in Casper to store their scooters? At first there was a flat fee and a per scooter fee, now there’s just a fee for each scooter and on Tuesday there was talk about lowering that cost, too.

Cheyenne, Evanston and Rock Springs already approved their own flocks, and didn’t seem to need the same kind of code changes and back-and-forth the Casper franchise does.

In all of my (admittedly short) time covering Casper City Council, I don’t think I’ve seen any ordinance be revised as much as this one has. On Tuesday, three separate amendments were proposed during the council’s meeting, but all failed.

The first reading (of three) still passed, and the council is holding a special meeting this Tuesday specifically to pass the second. They’re looking for public input — no one came to talk about it at this past week’s meeting — from anyone who has thoughts on the proposal, so you can show up this Tuesday or the next, give them a call or fill out a survey on the city’s website.