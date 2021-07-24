Casper Notebook: It's a long road for electric scooters in Casper

Who knew some electric scooters could cause a city government so much trouble?
Avid Casper city coverage readers will be familiar with the situation, but to catch you up: The e-scooter company Bird wants to bring a fleet of its scooters to Casper, but the city’s ordinances governing things like scooters, bikes and skates in the downtown area would have barred them from the most rideable area of Casper. When Bird first presented their proposal to the city, the most enticing part of the pitch was the ability to use them to get between restaurants, bars, David Street Station and other hubs downtown without needing to drive.
But the first draft of the ordinance would have banned them downtown. Strangely, looking into the city code we found out that right now, bikes, scooters, skateboards, roller blades and skates and other “toy vehicles” are also not allowed on any “street, sidewalk, public parking lot, or public way or area open to the general public, within the downtown area” downtown, except during parades.
People violate this all the time so it’s clearly not enforced, and there are even some streets in the “downtown area” that actually have bike lanes. But still, the scooters brought it up, so the ordinance was revised.
The new version presented Tuesday lifted all those restrictions downtown, so Casperites can wheel all around downtown. But now there’s the issue of fees — how much to charge companies like Bird to use public space in Casper to store their scooters? At first there was a flat fee and a per scooter fee, now there’s just a fee for each scooter and on Tuesday there was talk about lowering that cost, too.
Cheyenne, Evanston and Rock Springs already approved their own flocks, and didn’t seem to need the same kind of code changes and back-and-forth the Casper franchise does.
In all of my (admittedly short) time covering Casper City Council, I don’t think I’ve seen any ordinance be revised as much as this one has. On Tuesday, three separate amendments were proposed during the council’s meeting, but all failed.
The first reading (of three) still passed, and the council is holding a special meeting this Tuesday specifically to pass the second. They’re looking for public input — no one came to talk about it at this past week’s meeting — from anyone who has thoughts on the proposal, so you can show up this Tuesday or the next, give them a call or fill out a survey on the city’s website.
It’s a bit surprising that these scooters, such a seemingly innocent topic, have hit so many bumps on their road to Casper. In larger cities, the sight of blissful millennials hopping on to visit a brewery is practically standard in 2021.
I’m also a bit puzzled by the fact that there’s been almost zero discussion on the negative press the scooters themselves have gotten in recent memory — reports of them crowding sidewalks, ending up drowned in nearby bodies of water or the competition between contract workers who sign up to corral and charge the scooters at their homes for (what can be) good rates. Granted, Casper is a smaller city and in my opinion people here are generally a little more courteous than your average, but even after all this discussion, somehow there’s still more that hasn’t been considered.
Mostly, it's a good look at how decisions are made at the city level -- some things, like zoning changes and contract approvals, meet no resistance at all. Things that are more visible, and that don't rely on highly specialized knowledge of the city, garner much more scrutiny.
But summer is — like it or not — sprinting away from us as it seems to do every year, and with it the temperate season that makes riding an electric scooter enjoyable and safe. If these Birds are coming, they better migrate before the winter sets in.
As always, feel free to let me know your thoughts on the issue at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544, but in this case those might be better directed to the folks at City Hall. (And to those who sent me kind messages and pet photos last week, thank you so much for bringing some cheer to my week!)
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.