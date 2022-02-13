Casper Notebook: It's legislative season

Enjoy your chips and dip, drink your beer, sit on the couch for four hours today — tomorrow, the fun is over.

Like Christmas, or Daylight Savings, it comes once a year: the legislative session. It’s back in Wyoming on Monday, for a few packed weeks that keep us busy in the newsroom and keep our politics reporter, Victoria, on high gear in Cheyenne.

And while it’s not my first legislative rodeo, it’s my first budget session — which people say is a much different ball game. There’s a lot of big numbers already floating around, and even more money at play this year thanks to the big bucket of COVID relief cash the state has to figure out what to do with.

I’ll be keeping an eye on some bills outside of the budget, though they’re harder to get through when the budget is on the table. On the crime and courts side, there’s a proposal to ban mugshots from being released before a conviction, one that would raise the retirement age for judges and one that would allow people to be prosecuted for child endangerment while they’re still pregnant.

The Casper City Council is set to discuss the bills they’re eyeing, too, at an upcoming meeting. The state budget, as always, also includes money for cities and towns across Wyoming, so you can bet that wherever you live, your local electeds are watching closely.

While headlines about national politics and the antics of a handful of controversial Washington lawmakers are flashy and can seem all-important, you’ll find that the policies and laws that affect you most closely are the ones that are passed here at home.

Hyper-local policies like city ordinances and resolutions also fall into that category — and those often go into effect within weeks, rather than months like the state level — but the Legislature has more powers than towns. And a lot of the time, what lawmakers decide trickles down and influences decisions made more locally.

So if you have an issue you’re watching during the session, let me know so I can look out for it. Are you planning on writing a lawmaker to voice your opinion, or to give a public comment on a certain bill? Is there something you hope to see in the budget, or something you hope can benefit from some American Rescue Plan money?

Or are you totally over the whole thing, and hoping to tune out the legislative noise for the next four weeks? If that’s the case (I envy you), let me know why you think your lawmakers might have lost the plot.

As always, you can reach me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or give me a ring at (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

