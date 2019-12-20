Casper Notebook: Jeannie Powell's decorations take the cake

It’s this skill for quickly decorating that earned Powell her five-star badge. In addition to speedy decorating, an Albertsons five-star decorator must also be able to decorate wedding cakes, know how to use fondant, be able to keep a back-up cake case filled throughout the day and maintain a diverse repertoire of techniques.

Powell said she loves being a cake decorator because it lets her be creative. But it’s not all buttercream frosting.

“Cake decorating is very stressful,” she said. “A lot of people look at it and think it’s just fun … but there’s a lot of work that goes into it.”

Powell decorates about eight cakes an hour — even more during graduation season, which she said is her busiest time. That’s when it gets the most frustrating.

“I could tell you horror stories,” she said. “You have a lot of mistakes, you have a lot of mess-ups, you drop things.”

On those really hectic days, Powell said it helps to remember what makes the job so rewarding.

One of her favorite parts of the job is when elementary students come through. She gets to decorate a cake for the class that they get to take with them.