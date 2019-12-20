Casper Notebook: Jeannie Powell's decorations take the cake

When I got to work Monday morning, I found a cake at my desk. It looked like a unicorn, coated in pink and purple icing and glittery sprinkles, topped with pastel-colored macarons.
A card accompanied the cake. Jeannie Powell, a five-star cake decorator at the east side Albertsons, had sent it to thank me for spending a few minutes hearing about her work.
That’s all you really need to know to get a sense of who Powell is. She’ll send you a cake just for doing your job.
It started for her at J.C. Penney. Powell’s mom dragged her to a cake decorating class. She was 14 and not that eager to attend.
“But that was it,” she said.
She’s been decorating cakes since 1987, the whole time in Casper.
Powell has developed quite the reputation around town. She’s designed tooth-shaped cakes and superhero-themed cakes. Birthday cakes, cakes for school reunions. Her designs are so popular that most of her customers now come to her exclusively for their baked good embellishments, she said.
“When they start coming in and asking for me by name, that means a lot,” she said. And they trust her judgment too. “A lot of my return customers say ‘decorator’s choice.’”
Powell estimates she makes at least 100 cakes a day, many of them custom designs. She’s responsible for filling three coolers for customers to shop from, plus a display table, plus a backup cooler to maintain the supply. They donate unsold cakes to food banks around town, Powell said.
It’s this skill for quickly decorating that earned Powell her five-star badge. In addition to speedy decorating, an Albertsons five-star decorator must also be able to decorate wedding cakes, know how to use fondant, be able to keep a back-up cake case filled throughout the day and maintain a diverse repertoire of techniques.
Powell said she loves being a cake decorator because it lets her be creative. But it’s not all buttercream frosting.
“Cake decorating is very stressful,” she said. “A lot of people look at it and think it’s just fun … but there’s a lot of work that goes into it.”
Powell decorates about eight cakes an hour — even more during graduation season, which she said is her busiest time. That’s when it gets the most frustrating.
“I could tell you horror stories,” she said. “You have a lot of mistakes, you have a lot of mess-ups, you drop things.”
On those really hectic days, Powell said it helps to remember what makes the job so rewarding.
One of her favorite parts of the job is when elementary students come through. She gets to decorate a cake for the class that they get to take with them.
“When those little kids come in and they call you the frosting lady or the cake lady,” she said. “The little perks is what makes it worthwhile.”
Casper Notebook is taking a new approach and looking to learn a little more about people about town. If you know someone worth learning about, email morgan.hughes@trib.com with suggestions for future columns.
