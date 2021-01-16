Casper Notebook: Keep your dollars in Casper in 2021

I don’t really make New Year’s resolutions, even in a normal year. The stress of keeping it up is too demanding — who can really commit to going to the gym five times a week? I opt for New Year’s aspirations, which is my way of setting a vague goal I can reasonably achieve without giving up by the first week of February.
This year, I’m challenging myself to keep my spending as local as possible. While I was moving in December, I found myself making an unjustifiable number of trips to Target or Walmart — going for one thing and leaving with a cart full of apartment “essentials” (usually candles or fun drinkware).
But now that I’m settled into my new home, I’ve also gotten to explore Casper’s local business scene. While local shops might be pricier than national chains, choosing to patronize Casper businesses puts money into Casper employees, business owners and tax-funded projects. It’s easy in a place like this to keep your dollar in the community, no matter what resolution (or aspiration) you’ve set for the new year.
If your resolution involves eating healthier or reducing your carbon footprint, Alpenglow Apothecary downtown should be your first stop. I grabbed some spices in bulk there last weekend, but spent most of my time ogling at their staggering display of natural supplements and body products. And if you’re looking to go vegetarian or vegan in 2021 — or maybe just trying to eat less meat — the shop is one of your best bets in town to help you start.
If you, like me, are starting to go stir-crazy cooped up inside this winter, you might be resolving to get outside and be more active. My most invigorating exercise recently has been walking around my neighborhood until I can’t stand the cold any longer, so I’ve been itching to switch it up.
Local retailers like Mountain Sports or 42 Degrees North, both on Center Street, can hook you up with skis and snowshoes for the winter. Before I commit to a new setup for my subpar snowboarding skills, I’m planning on trying out some rented equipment from Mountain Sports’ Hogadon shop. Those more adventurous than I can try their hand in Nordic skiing with new planks from 42 Degrees North or Zeelo’s Cranks and Planks on South Poplar Street.
Of course, you may prefer a New Year’s aspiration that lets you stay cozy in the comfort of your own home. Want to get into painting or drawing? Grab your supplies at Goedicke’s Custom Framing and Art Supply on East Second Street instead of heading to Michael's or Hobby Lobby. More into capturing than sketching? Pick up some new gear at Wyoming Camera Outfitters, or, as I’ve been meaning to do for weeks, take that old broken camera from the back of your closet in for a repair. If you’re trying to cook more in the new year, check out the Merry Peddler Kitchen Store in the Wolcott Galleria for some fun gadgets that make you actually want to cook. Last week, I bought a new loaf pan there with lofty (and so far, unrealized) aspirations of baking my own bread.