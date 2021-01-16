Casper Notebook: Keep your dollars in Casper in 2021

If you, like me, are starting to go stir-crazy cooped up inside this winter, you might be resolving to get outside and be more active. My most invigorating exercise recently has been walking around my neighborhood until I can’t stand the cold any longer, so I’ve been itching to switch it up.

Local retailers like Mountain Sports or 42 Degrees North, both on Center Street, can hook you up with skis and snowshoes for the winter. Before I commit to a new setup for my subpar snowboarding skills, I’m planning on trying out some rented equipment from Mountain Sports’ Hogadon shop. Those more adventurous than I can try their hand in Nordic skiing with new planks from 42 Degrees North or Zeelo’s Cranks and Planks on South Poplar Street.

Of course, you may prefer a New Year’s aspiration that lets you stay cozy in the comfort of your own home. Want to get into painting or drawing? Grab your supplies at Goedicke’s Custom Framing and Art Supply on East Second Street instead of heading to Michael's or Hobby Lobby. More into capturing than sketching? Pick up some new gear at Wyoming Camera Outfitters, or, as I’ve been meaning to do for weeks, take that old broken camera from the back of your closet in for a repair. If you’re trying to cook more in the new year, check out the Merry Peddler Kitchen Store in the Wolcott Galleria for some fun gadgets that make you actually want to cook. Last week, I bought a new loaf pan there with lofty (and so far, unrealized) aspirations of baking my own bread.