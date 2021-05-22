Casper Notebook: Let's talk about meth

Reporting on crime means you also end up learning a lot about what contributes to it.
In my nearly six months on this beat, I’ve covered all sorts of crimes and watched as countless people have been sentenced to prison time or put in jail as they wait for their cases to be decided.
It’s easy for someone like me, living on the outside, to not think about those people. It’s also easy to only cover crime from one side — getting information from the police, sheriff or courts and talking to attorneys or officers employed by the state. It’s a lot harder to reach people on the other side — whether they’re behind bars or, understandably, don’t want their name in the paper and on the internet, forever associated with their charges. But that also means that a lot of the time, their story goes untold.
I get a list of people being held at the Natrona County Detention Center every weekday. Some have been there for more than a year. Some just spend one night on lesser charges like a DUI, or after being arrested on a warrant.
But one of the most common charges is for possessing methamphetamine, and the drug also often shows up in other cases involving violent or more serious crimes as a contributing factor. As an illegal substance, it’s hard to gauge how prevalent it is in the area, but reading daily arrest logs and attending local hearings can give some insight.
Family members or friends of people in jail or prison know how hard and how frustrating the system can be. And reporters covering those people know how hard and how frustrating it can be to try to talk to people living in these facilities. The Star-Tribune occasionally gets letters from people in prison, but even then it’s hard to get in touch.
There’s a lot of bureaucracy involved, and in-person visits have been halted altogether in Wyoming prisons during the pandemic.
But I’m hoping to start covering crime, especially related to methamphetamine, from both sides. I’m looking to speak with people in prison or jail on meth charges — or on charges stemming from meth use — and I need your help to get in touch.
If you know someone currently in a Wyoming jail or prison for crimes related to meth, and if you think (or know) they would be open to talking with me about their experience going through the legal system, let me know. Or if you yourself have been charged or incarcerated for meth-related crimes, I’d love to hear from you too.
Obviously, no one is obligated to speak with me, and agreeing to talk doesn’t mean agreeing to be in the paper. Right now, as someone who’s never even been arrested, I’m just trying to learn and listen from the people with firsthand experience.
You can send me an email at ellen.gerst@trib.com, or give me a call at 307- 266-0544.