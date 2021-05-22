Casper Notebook: Let's talk about meth

Family members or friends of people in jail or prison know how hard and how frustrating the system can be. And reporters covering those people know how hard and how frustrating it can be to try to talk to people living in these facilities. The Star-Tribune occasionally gets letters from people in prison, but even then it’s hard to get in touch.

There’s a lot of bureaucracy involved, and in-person visits have been halted altogether in Wyoming prisons during the pandemic.

But I’m hoping to start covering crime, especially related to methamphetamine, from both sides. I’m looking to speak with people in prison or jail on meth charges — or on charges stemming from meth use — and I need your help to get in touch.

If you know someone currently in a Wyoming jail or prison for crimes related to meth, and if you think (or know) they would be open to talking with me about their experience going through the legal system, let me know. Or if you yourself have been charged or incarcerated for meth-related crimes, I’d love to hear from you too.

Obviously, no one is obligated to speak with me, and agreeing to talk doesn’t mean agreeing to be in the paper. Right now, as someone who’s never even been arrested, I’m just trying to learn and listen from the people with firsthand experience.

You can send me an email at ellen.gerst@trib.com, or give me a call at 307- 266-0544.

