Casper Notebook: Library books and the Streisand effect

First, the parents showed up in Gillette to complain about books that were supposedly corrupting their children. Then, the concerns were brought to schools in Laramie County.

Then, they arrived here.

In December, I covered my first school board meeting, watching a group of parents talk about a handful of books available at libraries in Natrona County schools. They dealt with inappropriate topics, they said — including homosexuality, sex, trafficking, poverty, race and more.

My first thought was: This is free advertising. They’re making the library sound pretty interesting!

On Monday, a few more concerned parents came to the school board meeting to voice the same concerns. But there were far more people there in support of keeping the books on the shelves, many of them students who said that those and other books had helped them understand their own feelings or prepare them for the “real world” beyond the walls of the classroom.

There was a good number of parents backing them up, too, one of which said she was glad that the library had resources to educate her kids on things they didn’t want to come to her with. One student said he was drawn to the library because of the diversity of its books. Another transgender graduate said reading one of the books in question, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe,” was the first time she saw her feelings represented. A school library is one of the safest places to learn something new, no matter how unsettling.

It was a classic case of the Streisand Effect, named for a famous incident in which Barbra accidentally drew more attention to a picture of her house than it would have drawn without her contesting it. All this talk about these books, which give representation to transgender people, deal with difficult depictions of abuse and power and provide perspectives from way outside of Natrona County, has only made more people aware that those books are available. It’s also resulted in several news articles, statewide editorials and this column right here.

And, as one parent said, in the age of the internet, shouldn’t we be celebrating kids who seek out books?

I’ll say from personal experience — and I like to think I was a particularly bookish child, one who actually loved going to the library at school — being exposed to stories about abuse, or gender identity or extreme poverty only made me a more compassionate person.

For the most part, kids are smart enough to process material with a critical eye; to know that not everything portrayed in a book is being promoted by the author. The best, most lasting stories touch on difficult subjects and stick with you long after an assignment is due.

What are your thoughts on the book debate? Are there any books you read as a child that shaped you, or that you would recommend to local students? Let me know at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

