Casper Notebook: Local pastor embraces faith as a tool for addressing mental illness

The study comes from a Christian video service called Right Now Media. The church has used the service for its Tuesday night Bible studies, so when the company came out with this mental health study, Mary was all over it.

The idea is that by talking about the issues, by being able to ask questions and listen to the others in the room, something may resonate, or a participant may realize something about themselves they hadn’t before. Or perhaps they could be connected to a new resource, Mary said.

When I asked her why this particular topic was so important to her, personally, she gave me the usual answers: Wyoming’s high suicide rate, particularly for children — indeed, the rate of teen suicide in Wyoming has gone up 40 percent in just the last three years — and the rate of untreated addiction and mental illness among the city’s homeless.

But then she started to get more personal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary began her dealings with the ebb and flow of mental illness in high school. It was the 1970s. It was Georgia.

“You just didn’t talk about it,” she said.

So she pushed it down. Tried to ignore the sense that “something wasn’t quite right.”