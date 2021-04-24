Casper Notebook: Much ado about not a lot of pot

Two weeks ago, I wrote a column about an operation carried out by the Casper Police Department in late March. With funding from the Drug Enforcement Administration, officers pulled over nearly 400 drivers and made 23 arrests, 13 of them related to drugs.
The operation sparked some debate on Facebook and in my email inbox. After the column went up, I got even more calls and emails — most of them highly critical of the operation.
“You always say to give you a call if we have something to say,” one reader said in a voicemail. “If you really want that, here’s what I think…”
I do really want that. They went on to say they thought it was silly for the Casper police to be spending time and money on something as harmless as marijuana, especially considering how little of the drug was actually found over the two days officers were supposedly “cracking down.”
This Tuesday, Casper City Council member Amber Pollock said she’s also been getting a lot of feedback on the topic. The council is set to discuss the operation at a meeting in June, but Pollock asked on Tuesday if they could move that up at all.
“It happened a little while ago, but I’m actually getting more comments now than I did immediately following it,” Pollock said. “It seems like it’s only growing in concern for folks right now, so I hope that we can get it moved up.”
There’s no word yet on whether that conversation will be pushed up. Pollock told me she’s gotten more feedback on this issue than anything else since starting her time on City Council in January. And, like the comments I’ve been receiving, it’s mostly in opposition to the operation.
One email cited a statistic from CPD’s annual report, asserting that more than 53% of the agency’s drug arrests are for marijuana. The reader argued that the operation may make it look like CPD is “tough on drugs,” but the real drug problems in Casper are related to methamphetamine or pills.
Another reader said the police should not be able to pull over and search cars at their will for “infractions that happen every day on the streets of Casper and officers ignore them.” They said the 389 people pulled over could band together for a class-action lawsuit against the city for violating their rights (which would be an impressive level of coordination, but highly unlikely).
Pollock said she’s glad to hear so much public input, especially since council members have to vote on most things without hearing their constituents’ opinions first. She voted against the receipt of DEA funding at a meeting in February, along with council member Shawn Johnson.
“Are we really helping people in the community, or are we hurting them by taking these actions? Are we a safer, healthier, more successful community?” Pollock said. “Getting a ticket or a drug charge … can be really destabilizing for folks.”
Pollock said charges, even for possessing a small amount of marijuana, can threaten a person’s job or housing. On top of that, the fines and court fees can add up.
“I just feel like, who are we helping by doing that?” Pollock said. “I think we need to have a discussion and figure out, what is our purpose, what is our intent in undertaking these kinds of things? And are we happy with the outcomes, do we feel like it improves the community in some way or does it not?”
If you have any further thoughts on the operation or anything else around town, feel free to email me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or give me a call at 307-266-5044.