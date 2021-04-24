Casper Notebook: Much ado about not a lot of pot

“It happened a little while ago, but I’m actually getting more comments now than I did immediately following it,” Pollock said. “It seems like it’s only growing in concern for folks right now, so I hope that we can get it moved up.”

There’s no word yet on whether that conversation will be pushed up. Pollock told me she’s gotten more feedback on this issue than anything else since starting her time on City Council in January. And, like the comments I’ve been receiving, it’s mostly in opposition to the operation.

One email cited a statistic from CPD’s annual report, asserting that more than 53% of the agency’s drug arrests are for marijuana. The reader argued that the operation may make it look like CPD is “tough on drugs,” but the real drug problems in Casper are related to methamphetamine or pills.

Another reader said the police should not be able to pull over and search cars at their will for “infractions that happen every day on the streets of Casper and officers ignore them.” They said the 389 people pulled over could band together for a class-action lawsuit against the city for violating their rights (which would be an impressive level of coordination, but highly unlikely).