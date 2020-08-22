Casper Notebook: My experience getting a coronavirus test

I woke up Monday feeling strange. Like the atmosphere had thinned overnight. I could breathe just fine, but I was spacey and out of it.
By late afternoon I was clammy, my stomach hurt, it was 90 degrees out and I was sweating but freezing cold. So I called the health department.
I was already pretty anxious about catching COVID-19 before I began feeling sick. I’ve never been a hypochondriac, but certainly I’d feel more comfortable contracting a virus that doctors have more than six months of research on.
At first I didn’t want to call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline. It felt somehow unprofessional, like it was a conflict of interest to be sick and to also write about sickness.
When I did finally call, I got an answering machine. It asked me to leave my name and number and they’d call me back. I hung up.
I called again five minutes later. This time a man answered the phone and asked what he could help me with. I explained the situation and he began asking me questions about my health, my job, if I worked in a long-term care facility or if I’d been exposed to a confirmed positive case.
I wouldn’t have qualified for the test based on my responses to those questions, which was somewhat comforting. Still, I was a bit freaked out when I learned my symptoms alone would be enough.
I was able to go for a test the same day. Actually, within an hour of my calling. By 4 p.m., I was in the health department parking lot, behind two other cars idling in line before me.
We waited on the east side of the building, on a strip of the lot that had been redesignated as a drive-thru test site. Multicolored flags hung off a white tent signalling we were in the right spot.
The man who had answered the hotline gave me a number to call, so when I arrived for the test they would know I was there. That step ended up being unnecessary.
When it was my turn, I pulled into the correct spot and a woman in head-to-toe protection was already standing by the tent. She wore a surgical gown, gloves, a face shield and mask. The precautions make sense when you consider how close her hand has been to countless potentially ill noses.
She was accompanied by a young man in mask and gloves, dutifully carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer.
When she approached my car window, she asked for my name, and then verified my birth date to be sure I was who I said I was. She then offered me a squirt of the hand sanitizer and a tissue, “in case I make your eyes water,” she said.
This is the part I’ve been uncertain of how to describe. Not just because I never imagined writing about my nasal passages for our entire reader base, but also because the sensation is difficult to capture.
The tool they use for testing — called a nasopharyngeal swab — is about 6 inches long and pretty flexible. From my vantage point (looking down my nose) I would compare the stick material to a soft-bristled flossing stick.
I tilted my head back and she inserted the swab. (I looked up a picture afterward to see just how far inside my cranium she’d gone and immediately regretted it.)
While the swab was inside my nose, I felt both like I was drowning in salt water and like I really needed to sneeze and that if I did I would die. (An overdramatic assumption, I’m sure.)
I hadn’t done enough homework prior and didn’t realize she would need to swab both nostrils. When she told me this, I must have looked rattled because she gave me a minute to prepare myself.
I took a couple deep breaths and reassumed the position. Honestly, it wasn’t as bad as the first round.
Before she let me go, the woman handed me a piece of paper and reminded me I was required to isolate until my test result came back. It listed phone numbers for respiratory screening clinics in case my symptoms grew worse and promised they would call me within 3-4 business days with the results.
At the end of it, I had a post-nasal drip and felt like I’d inhaled a fire ant. But that sensation only lasted for about 15 minutes. Within half an hour it was like the test hadn’t happened at all.
I wouldn’t even call it painful, but certainly unfamiliar and uncomfortable.
Thursday afternoon, three days after my test, they called me with good news: It was negative.
I'm glad I got the test. I'm glad to know where I stand. But I'm certainly not interested in doing it again anytime soon.
If reading this made you uncomfortable, I have good news. Health experts say wearing masks reduces the spread of the virus. Doesn't that sound easier?
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
