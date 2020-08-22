Casper Notebook: My experience getting a coronavirus test

I was able to go for a test the same day. Actually, within an hour of my calling. By 4 p.m., I was in the health department parking lot, behind two other cars idling in line before me.

We waited on the east side of the building, on a strip of the lot that had been redesignated as a drive-thru test site. Multicolored flags hung off a white tent signalling we were in the right spot.

The man who had answered the hotline gave me a number to call, so when I arrived for the test they would know I was there. That step ended up being unnecessary.

When it was my turn, I pulled into the correct spot and a woman in head-to-toe protection was already standing by the tent. She wore a surgical gown, gloves, a face shield and mask. The precautions make sense when you consider how close her hand has been to countless potentially ill noses.

She was accompanied by a young man in mask and gloves, dutifully carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer.

When she approached my car window, she asked for my name, and then verified my birth date to be sure I was who I said I was. She then offered me a squirt of the hand sanitizer and a tissue, “in case I make your eyes water,” she said.